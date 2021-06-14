Will we trade a TE this summer?

I like every one of our TEs. None of them suck.

Honestly, Im not sure why we needed to draft one, but we must've felt Hunter Long was a Defense-Smashing weapon that was too good to pass up. But, one scouting report I read said his 'attempts to block were downright embarrassing'. Hopefully, that's either outdated info or flat-out wrong. We watched him at the Sr Bowl practices, right? Id think that we werent just looking at a big slow WR but an actual TE that could help in the run game or slow a blitzer if he wasnt in a pattern.



Re: Smythe: I never saw him drop a ball and if he's the best blocker of the bunch then he creates deception when he does leak out into a pattern.



Shaheen certainly looks like a guy we traded good value to get. Seems pretty athletic. Hands bad? Not sure if theres something behind the scenes we dont know about that made Flores and co. sour on him.

Gesick is a great-hands, high-point redzone threat but nowhere near the athlete of a Waller-type. If he cant block then his days probably are numbered. However, it seemed stupid to make a move to push him out when we really could've used the Hunter Long pick on a Center.



With the glut of quality WRs, something's gotta give at cut-down time. I hope the rest of the league isnt circling us like sharks in a feeding frenzy, waiting for us to cut quality players or get trades with terrible value for us.

Just seems stupid for us to be in a bind this way when we had holes in our roster. IMO, we're still pretty weak at DE re: pass rush. Our center position could be a disaster. Could be good...but it’s 50/50 at best.

Whatta ya think?