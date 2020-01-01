With The 5th Pick In The 2020 NFL Draft Your Miami Dolphins Take ???

The 1st 4 picks in the draft, in some order are :
Burrow
Young
Okudah
Thomas
For the purpose of this exercise, Tua is also off the list because he's just as likely to have a trauma centre named after him as a pro than make multiple pro bowls.
If you draft BPA, Jerry Jeudy is probably going to make multiple pro bowls. I also like Derrick Brown, who should be an All Pro. The more I see Isaiah Simmons play, the more I see a big difference maker in the making.
However, none of these players solve our most pressing needs. Do you trade down? or slightly overdraft a top 10 pick in the top 5 if it solves a need like o-line or pass rusher?
Please feel free to let me know what you are thinking.
