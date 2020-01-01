With The 5th Pick In The 2020 NFL Draft Your Miami Dolphins Take ???

J

jdleddy

Rookie
Joined
Mar 25, 2008
Messages
23
Reaction score
28
The 1st 4 picks in the draft, in some order are :
Burrow
Young
Okudah
Thomas

For the purpose of this exercise, Tua is also off the list because he's just as likely to have a trauma centre named after him as a pro than make multiple pro bowls.

If you draft BPA, Jerry Jeudy is probably going to make multiple pro bowls. I also like Derrick Brown, who should be an All Pro. The more I see Isaiah Simmons play, the more I see a big difference maker in the making.
However, none of these players solve our most pressing needs. Do you trade down? or slightly overdraft a top 10 pick in the top 5 if it solves a need like o-line or pass rusher?

Please feel free to let me know what you are thinking.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
605
Reaction score
589
Well I will put my head on the guillotine, Jordan Love at #5 in your senario. If Tua isn’t cleared or goes back to Bama he jumps to QB2 and with the QB hungry teams behind us can’t let him slip.

Plus we are in the beat spot in decades as far as no pressure to start him next year and just roll with Fitz let the FA and draft class get a year under than then roll with him in 2021 after yet another round of FA and 100000 picks.
 
Namor

Namor

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 19, 2005
Messages
7,077
Reaction score
1,475
Your post is silly and agenda driven to take Tua out...Judy didn’t get a top fifteen grade..Tua did..
So,why don’t you answer your own question,since your trying to direct it to your likening.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom
Do Not Sell My Personal Information