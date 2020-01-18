Would Anyone be Opposed to this First Round?

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 9,347
- Reaction score
- 2,779
1 (5) Tua Tagovailoa (Miami may have to trade up)
2. (18) Justin Jefferson
2. (26) D'Andre Swift
I know the team needs to build both lines and that has to be a priority. But, they could get part of the way there in free agency and really focus on the offensive line in R2 and forward. I'd sign a pass rusher in free agency.
The need for Tua is obvious. Jefferson seems like the perfect complement to Parker and Williams. Tough, good hands, probably runs a little better than 4.4 and is deadly in the slot. I think Swift is the best all-around back in this draft. Very shifty, more powerful than he looks, catches well out of the backfield.
2. (18) Justin Jefferson
2. (26) D'Andre Swift
I know the team needs to build both lines and that has to be a priority. But, they could get part of the way there in free agency and really focus on the offensive line in R2 and forward. I'd sign a pass rusher in free agency.
The need for Tua is obvious. Jefferson seems like the perfect complement to Parker and Williams. Tough, good hands, probably runs a little better than 4.4 and is deadly in the slot. I think Swift is the best all-around back in this draft. Very shifty, more powerful than he looks, catches well out of the backfield.