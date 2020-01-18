Would Anyone be Opposed to this First Round?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
9,347
Reaction score
2,779
1 (5) Tua Tagovailoa (Miami may have to trade up)
2. (18) Justin Jefferson
2. (26) D'Andre Swift

I know the team needs to build both lines and that has to be a priority. But, they could get part of the way there in free agency and really focus on the offensive line in R2 and forward. I'd sign a pass rusher in free agency.

The need for Tua is obvious. Jefferson seems like the perfect complement to Parker and Williams. Tough, good hands, probably runs a little better than 4.4 and is deadly in the slot. I think Swift is the best all-around back in this draft. Very shifty, more powerful than he looks, catches well out of the backfield.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
5,891
Reaction score
3,876
Location
NJ
I'm assuming those draft picks are after Miami has signed some offensive line help in F/A?
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,053
Reaction score
1,413
Location
Miami
Hell yeah I would have an issue with that draft. First there is only 1 QB we should trade up for... Joe Burrow.

Secondly, Justin Jefferson? What are we the Detroit Lions? Not even Randy Moss himself could improve this team as constructed. We better be going QB first, and then every other pick needs to be an offensive lineman or defensive end.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Starter
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
4,042
Reaction score
5,252
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
SF Dolphin Fan said:
1 (5) Tua Tagovailoa (Miami may have to trade up)
2. (18) Justin Jefferson
2. (26) D'Andre Swift

I know the team needs to build both lines and that has to be a priority. But, they could get part of the way there in free agency and really focus on the offensive line in R2 and forward. I'd sign a pass rusher in free agency.

The need for Tua is obvious. Jefferson seems like the perfect complement to Parker and Williams. Tough, good hands, probably runs a little better than 4.4 and is deadly in the slot. I think Swift is the best all-around back in this draft. Very shifty, more powerful than he looks, catches well out of the backfield.
Click to expand...
Facepalm-memes-4.png
 
1

1972forever

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
524
Reaction score
746
Age
67
Location
Miami
SF Dolphin Fan said:
1 (5) Tua Tagovailoa (Miami may have to trade up)
2. (18) Justin Jefferson
2. (26) D'Andre Swift

I know the team needs to build both lines and that has to be a priority. But, they could get part of the way there in free agency and really focus on the offensive line in R2 and forward. I'd sign a pass rusher in free agency.

The need for Tua is obvious. Jefferson seems like the perfect complement to Parker and Williams. Tough, good hands, probably runs a little better than 4.4 and is deadly in the slot. I think Swift is the best all-around back in this draft. Very shifty, more powerful than he looks, catches well out of the backfield.
Click to expand...
I don’t see WR being a priory and if the OL is not vastly improved, no RB in the draft is going to make a difference. I would rather see the Dolphins draft offensive and defensive linemen in the first round and they can always draft a RB and WR in the 6th and 7th round if they are determined to select a player for each of these positions.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
215
Reaction score
380
Age
30
Location
New York
IMO we stay at 5 and take Tua or Herbert. I’d prefer either an OT or C (Tyler Biadasz stands out) at 18. I believe D’Andre Swift or J.K. Dobbins is a possibility at 26. If you plan to draft a QB, you need the tools for him to succeed. Unless we add talent in free agency our current roster is practice squad RBs. There are a lot of DE/OLB guys with upside day 2. I’d prefer that we don’t reach and simply take the best available player with each pick in the 1st round. We aren’t rebuilding the team in one offseason/draft.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom