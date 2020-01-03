Wow! Tomorrow 1/4/2020 I hit 38 years being a Miami Dolphins Fan

It all started on 1/4/1983 (Age 12). They clinched the #2 seed in AFC (Remember back in those days there were 8 seeds) I was excited to see them play after going 7-2 in a strike shorten season as I never had chance to watch them before I guess I was out of market back then. I did watch them beat the Patriots, Chargers, and Jets to go to the Super Bowl in Pasadena, CA. I lived in Rialto, CA when they went and I went to that Super Bowl on January 30, 1983 versus the Redskins where we loss 27-17. My Pops took me and he told me the story of 1972 Dolphins and when I was 2 he gave me a Super Bowl VII Champions Stuffed Toy Dolphin but I was too young to understand when we lived in Queens, New York. (I LOVE DOLPHINS and I never till 1/4/1983 there was a team in the NFL). Boy, how time flies by so quickly. This year, I hit 50 in May.

How old were you guys and gals when you became a fan?
 
AFC Championship Game against the Jets on January 23 1983 (5 days short of my 7th birthday) is my first sports memory. Will never forget that game and AJ Duhe's performance. I cried a week later when they lost to the Redskins
 
sickdawg said:
AFC Championship Game against the Jets on January 23 1983 (5 days short of my 7th birthday) is my first sports memory. Will never forget that game and AJ Duhe's performance. I cried a week later when they lost to the Redskins
Wow. So we became fans about the same time. That's cool. :cheers: :woot:
 
My grandfather brought me to a game in 68? with Jack Nicholas (golfer). Went to the tank in the end zone with Flipper before the game. Have been a fan since then. I really can't believe how far back that was. Haven't been in Miami since 87. Now a 57 year old fan of a team that is finally giving me hope once again.
 
Christmas Eve 1971, AFC divisional game , Chiefs and Phins at 10 years old I became the first Dolphins fan in my school. Man was it ruff since I live in the land of the Cheeseheads.
 
