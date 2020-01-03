Wow! Tomorrow 1/4/2020 I hit 38 years being a Miami Dolphins Fan

It all started on 1/4/1983 (Age 12). They clinched the #2 seed in AFC (Remember back in those days there were 8 seeds) I was excited to see them play after going 7-2 in a strike shorten season as I never had chance to watch them before I guess I was out of market back then. I did watch them beat the Patriots, Chargers, and Jets to go to the Super Bowl in Pasadena, CA. I lived in Rialto, CA when they went and I went to that Super Bowl on January 30, 1983 versus the Redskins where we loss 27-17. My Pops took me and he told me the story of 1972 Dolphins and when I was 2 he gave me a Super Bowl VII Champions Stuffed Toy Dolphin but I was too young to understand when we lived in Queens, New York. (I LOVE DOLPHINS and I never till 1/4/1983 there was a team in the NFL). Boy, how time flies by so quickly. This year, I hit 50 in May.



How old were you guys and gals when you became a fan?