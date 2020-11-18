You guys understand we are still a year away right?

No one expected us to be this good this early on in Tua's first year. That doesn't mean we can't adjust our expectations.

Listen, are we as good as KC right now? Of course not, but if we do make the playoffs, anything can happen. Injuries can be a huge part of it as well. Very often teams that win Super Bowls are the ones that sustained the least amount of injuries to their key players.



Especially with covid this year, we have no idea what's going to happen come playoff time. Mandatory quarantines etc. could be a huge part of it.



So yes, realistically we are still a year ot two away. But we can still make a run this year with a little bit of luck.