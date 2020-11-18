You guys understand we are still a year away right?

The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
8,869
Reaction score
8,589
Age
50
Location
Long Pond, PA
Kebo said:
As it is currently constructed we do not have an offense capable of winning a Super Bowl. Enjoy the ride. Enjoy the playoffs. Just don’t freak out when we lose to Pittsburgh or Kansas City.
Click to expand...

I AM THE OPTIMISM POLICE! PULL THAT HAPPINESS TRAIN OVER!

I WILL DECIDE YOUR MOOD FOR YOU!
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
7,113
Reaction score
12,654
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Kebo said:
As it is currently constructed we do not have an offense capable of winning a Super Bowl. Enjoy the ride. Enjoy the playoffs. Just don’t freak out when we lose to Pittsburgh or Kansas City.
Click to expand...
df137803.gif

Seriously, I think most of us realize that we are a year away from seriously challenging for a championship.


Stranger things have happened though, and I don't think we have yet peaked with this years potential.
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
1,776
Reaction score
1,235
Location
Albany, NY
I understand that there is another year of the rebuild. I understand that there are still holes to be filled in FA and another draft loaded with high picks.

But I also understand that this team is way ahead of where most thought they’d be, despite the holes.
 
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

Perennial All-Pro
Joined
Jun 2, 2002
Messages
7,874
Reaction score
381
Location
Carolina
I seem to remember Flacco, Brady and both Manning brothers leading some awful offensives to super bowl wins. This year in particular with all the uncertainty, anything can happen.

The offense is getting better each week with Tua at the helm. The training wheels are being taken off bit by bit, and I expect to see things open up more as the season progresses.
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
313
Reaction score
321
Location
Georgia
Ferretsquig said:
I seem to remember Flacco, Brady and both Manning brothers leading some awful offensives to super bowl wins. This year in particular with all the uncertainty, anything can happen.

The offense is getting better each week with Tua at the helm. The training wheels are being taken off bit by bit, and I expect to see things open up more as the season progresses.
Click to expand...
We don’t have the players to open it up
 
NYFINest

NYFINest

Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2012
Messages
164
Reaction score
85
Location
NY
No one expected us to be this good this early on in Tua's first year. That doesn't mean we can't adjust our expectations.
Listen, are we as good as KC right now? Of course not, but if we do make the playoffs, anything can happen. Injuries can be a huge part of it as well. Very often teams that win Super Bowls are the ones that sustained the least amount of injuries to their key players.

Especially with covid this year, we have no idea what's going to happen come playoff time. Mandatory quarantines etc. could be a huge part of it.

So yes, realistically we are still a year ot two away. But we can still make a run this year with a little bit of luck.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
10,891
Reaction score
12,357
Location
Montreal
Its hard to gauge imo, Fins have been taking it slow in the 2nd half of games most probably to ease Tua in... When they needed to play until the very end, they looked very good even without the lead, they're still 9th in offense scoring... We're clearly not favorites but Im not about to start looking at next year while on a 5 game winning streak posting a +69 point differential for 5th in the NFL...
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,855
Reaction score
2,907
Location
Miami
Mediocre offense? No worries. Defense wins championships. All we need to do is dominate defensively and manage the game offensively.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom