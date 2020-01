One extra first round pick is not enough for me to drop down to the 12th pick. If they offer to include their 2021 first rounder or maybe their 2020 second rounder, I’d have to strongly consider.



It wouldn’t be a terrible thing to have 4 first round picks and 3 second round picks in 2020. But you have to assume Burrow, Tua, and Herbert are gone by the time the 12th pick rolls around. So, you’re probably heading into 2020 with Fitz, Rosen, and a lottery ticket.