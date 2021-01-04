Zach Wilson or Justin Fields at 3? Any issues?

Assume Miami takes Fields/Wilson at 3? Would anyone be against that? Can never have enough good players at the most important position in the NFL. I was all aboard the Tua train pre draft last year, but man does he look “small” in the NFL. With the quality of coaching we have with Flores it’s highly unlikely we pick this high again with this regime. I would do it and I hope we take him.



If anything u can trade the other one worst case scenario for a 1st again.



Edit: My point here is you take a top QB prospect and let them compete same as you would any other position in the NFL.



Edit 2: This pick is an ultra luxury pick, why not use it at the most important position in the NFL. What’s the downside? You still have 3 more great picks to build around these 2 QBs.



If our scouting thinks either of these guys have what it take to be a NFL championship caliber QB, we should take them. No questions asked.