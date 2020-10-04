Zim’s Grades Week 4

This was a winnable game. Very winnable. But we found a way to sink to 1-3. Here comes the grades:



QB - F: Fitz was lucky to not have thrown 6 interceptions today. The 2 he did throw were costly. He has to be better than that. The calls for Tua to start are going to get a lot louder.



RB’s - C -: Not a horrible day for these guys. Brieda looked good on limited carries. Gaskin played well today. They could have used some better blocking. So they get an average grade.



OL - C -: Another C- here. They gave up a few pressures. But overall they were passable. The run blocking was OK. I love Kindley. That guy was a find.



TE’s - C: Decent game by Gesicki when his number was called. Smythe was decent. The blocking from this group needs to improve.



WR’s - C: If it wasn’t for Parker this would be a D. Fitz wasn’t great today...So it hurts their Grade. A few costly drops and not a ton of separation. This grade is because of Parker.



DL - F -: This unit is PUTRID. They can’t rush the passer. They can’t stop the run. Horrible day for this group. Although, there were sightings of Lawson and Ogbah for like 2 seconds. This group SUCKS.



LB’s- D -: I guess it’s hard to find the ball when the opposing OL doesn’t have to block your DL because they’re so bad. But did any of these guys do anything today? This is not a good unit.



DB’s - F: Is there anyone out there that thinks Igbanana was a good first round pick? Anyone? He looks lost. I know it’s only 4 games into his career.....but he sucks right now. Terrible game from him. X had a pick but was average at best. The safety play is below average as well. I gotta ask.... What the hell did Grier spend all that money on? We’re actually way worse than last year.



ST’s- B +: Great Game from Sanders. Haak held great on all the ****ing field goals. Coverage had a small breakdown.



Coaching and Front Office- F: why on 3rd and 3 in the red zone would you go empty backfield? Why? At least give the impression of the possibility of a run. We need to start blitzing like crazy. We are getting zero pressure on the opposing QB. I still see no sign of any great strategy going into game. As for Grier...Nice 1st round pick of Igbanana. He’s terrible. What did you spend all the money on? Surely not our defense.



5 wins maybe 6 this year. I don’t think we get any more than that.