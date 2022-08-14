 Zim’s Thoughts On The Game: Preseason Game 1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Zim’s Thoughts On The Game: Preseason Game 1

D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
3,220
Reaction score
6,287
OK…..I’m not going to grade preseason games. I’ll start my grade thread once we start playing for real. BUT….I’m still going to give my worthless opinion on the fake game against the Bucs. So…..On to my thoughts:

  • Thompson is a keeper. Period. End of story. No way he makes it to the Practice Squad.
  • D’Angelo Ross is not a keeper. He had a bad game tonight and I’m pretty sure he’s one of our easier cuts.
  • Noah Iggy is also not good. Honestly…..2 Passes defensed in 2 years tells me everything I need to know. He got burned again tonight for a TD. Time to trade him for anything we can get.
  • The loss of Trill Williams hurts. A LOT. I like his game and I felt he was coming on nicely.
  • Solomon Kindley has eaten himself out of a job. He looked slow and sloppy.
  • The OL overall was just OK. No running game to speak of tonight. That’s a little concerning even if it is early. The pass blocking wasn’t bad though.
  • I like this Porter Gustin kid. I thought he played well.
  • Speaking of playing well….I noticed Tindall tonight. Pleasantly surprised there.
  • Is Hunter Long still on the roster? I mean….Should we send a Sheriff to do a welfare check? I’m starting to think he was a waste of a 3rd rounder.
  • Sanu Jr. is nice. Looked like a man that is confident.
  • Easy E is a keeper.
  • TOUGH CHOICES AT RECEIVER for the final cut down. We are loaded.
  • I’m pretty sure if Gaskin or Ahmad ever see an actual hole in a defensive line they’re going to fall down from shock.
  • I thought Coach McDaniel was poised tonight. He didn’t look out of his league at all. Congratulations to him on his first win.
  • I LOVE OUR OFFENSIVE PLAYBOOK! And we’re not even showing any of it yet. There’s the potential to be VERY dangerous on that side of the ball.
  • I thought Teddy Bridgewater did a great job of keeping the Surface Books charged tonight.
  • Not sure why we played Davis or Phillips at all tonight. Regardless, I was impressed by both of them during their short stint tonight.
  • Sanders is back to being MONEY again. Nice to see.
  • We definitely need OL Help. I know some people are saying it’s too early to come to that conclusion….. But I disagree. I’d like to see us pick up a center, guard or tackle by trade or off the waiver wire.
That’s all I have for tonight. A win is a win….So I’m happy. If I had to grade our performance tonight I’d say it was a C +. Some good….Some bad and a lot of in between.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
9,249
Reaction score
6,952
Was the first td Noah's fault? Looked like he had over the top coverage and expected some type of zone help underneath. I'm not sure, but just from the way he defended the play it seeme like he was either way too soft in coverage or he expected some help underneath.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
54,066
Reaction score
133,756
DZimmer000 said:
OK…..I’m not going to grade preseason games. I’ll start my grade thread once we start playing for real. BUT….I’m still going to give my worthless opinion on the fake game against the Bucs. So…..On to my thoughts:

  • Thompson is a keeper. Period. End of story. No way he makes it to the Practice Squad.
  • D’Angelo Ross is not a keeper. He had a bad game tonight and I’m pretty sure he’s one of our easier cuts.
  • Noah Iggy is also not good. Honestly…..2 Passes defensed in 2 years tells me everything I need to know. He got burned again tonight for a TD. Time to trade him for anything we can get.
  • The loss of Trill Williams hurts. A LOT. I like his game and I felt he was coming on nicely.
  • Solomon Kindley has eaten himself out of a job. He looked slow and sloppy.
  • The OL overall was just OK. No running game to speak of tonight. That’s a little concerning even if it is early. The pass blocking wasn’t bad though.
  • I like this Porter Gustin kid. I thought he played well.
  • Speaking of playing well….I noticed Tindall tonight. Pleasantly surprised there.
  • Is Hunter Long still on the roster? I mean….Should we send a Sheriff to do a welfare check? I’m starting to think he was a waste of a 3rd rounder.
  • Sanu Jr. is nice. Looked like a man that is confident.
  • Easy E is a keeper.
  • TOUGH CHOICES AT RECEIVER for the final cut down. We are loaded.
  • I’m pretty sure if Gaskin or Ahmad ever see an actual hole in a defensive line they’re going to fall down from shock.
  • I thought Coach McDaniel was poised tonight. He didn’t look out of his league at all. Congratulations to him on his first win.
  • I LOVE OUR OFFENSIVE PLAYBOOK! And we’re not even showing any of it yet. There’s the potential to be VERY dangerous on that side of the ball.
  • I thought Teddy Bridgewater did a great job of keeping the Surface Books charged tonight.
  • Not sure why we played Davis or Phillips at all tonight. Regardless, I was impressed by both of them during their short stint tonight.
  • Sanders is back to being MONEY again. Nice to see.
  • We definitely need OL Help. I know some people are saying it’s too early to come to that conclusion….. But I disagree. I’d like to see us pick up a center, guard or tackle by trade or off the waiver wire.
That’s all I have for tonight. A win is a win….So I’m happy. If I had to grade our performance tonight I’d say it was a C +. Some good….Some bad and a lot of in between.
Click to expand...

Thanks brother Zim. Good breakdown
 
D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
3,220
Reaction score
6,287
Swiss said:
I agree with a lot of this but what did Phillips do to impress you? I felt the opposite.
Click to expand...
I watched Phillips every down….. He strictly power rushed and moved the tackle into Gabbert’s lap a couple times. Nothing earth shaking but I thought he looked good.
 
D

Duss

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
3,726
Reaction score
740
Age
42
Location
mtl
Noah didn’t look bad the inside zone wasn’t his responsibility
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2005
Messages
1,279
Reaction score
2,171
Age
47
Location
Nassau, Bahamas
Always enjoy your write ups Zimm - doesn't matter if I agree or not... They are generally pretty level headed (for the most part).

So Thank you sir.

DZimmer000 said:
I thought Coach McDaniel was poised tonight. He didn’t look out of his league at all.
Click to expand...
This right here was evident to me to and I am pleased...
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
7,109
Reaction score
6,053
I am out of town and can't watching until the morning. So I appreciate the report, Zim.

How long is Trill out for? He's a key guy for us.

Sounds like Coleman is still struggling as he did last year.
 
O

opticblazed

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
2,369
Reaction score
2,100
DZimmer000 said:
OK…..I’m not going to grade preseason games. I’ll start my grade thread once we start playing for real. BUT….I’m still going to give my worthless opinion on the fake game against the Bucs. So…..On to my thoughts:

  • Thompson is a keeper. Period. End of story. No way he makes it to the Practice Squad.
  • D’Angelo Ross is not a keeper. He had a bad game tonight and I’m pretty sure he’s one of our easier cuts.
  • Noah Iggy is also not good. Honestly…..2 Passes defensed in 2 years tells me everything I need to know. He got burned again tonight for a TD. Time to trade him for anything we can get.
  • The loss of Trill Williams hurts. A LOT. I like his game and I felt he was coming on nicely.
  • Solomon Kindley has eaten himself out of a job. He looked slow and sloppy.
  • The OL overall was just OK. No running game to speak of tonight. That’s a little concerning even if it is early. The pass blocking wasn’t bad though.
  • I like this Porter Gustin kid. I thought he played well.
  • Speaking of playing well….I noticed Tindall tonight. Pleasantly surprised there.
  • Is Hunter Long still on the roster? I mean….Should we send a Sheriff to do a welfare check? I’m starting to think he was a waste of a 3rd rounder.
  • Sanu Jr. is nice. Looked like a man that is confident.
  • Easy E is a keeper.
  • TOUGH CHOICES AT RECEIVER for the final cut down. We are loaded.
  • I’m pretty sure if Gaskin or Ahmad ever see an actual hole in a defensive line they’re going to fall down from shock.
  • I thought Coach McDaniel was poised tonight. He didn’t look out of his league at all. Congratulations to him on his first win.
  • I LOVE OUR OFFENSIVE PLAYBOOK! And we’re not even showing any of it yet. There’s the potential to be VERY dangerous on that side of the ball.
  • I thought Teddy Bridgewater did a great job of keeping the Surface Books charged tonight.
  • Not sure why we played Davis or Phillips at all tonight. Regardless, I was impressed by both of them during their short stint tonight.
  • Sanders is back to being MONEY again. Nice to see.
  • We definitely need OL Help. I know some people are saying it’s too early to come to that conclusion….. But I disagree. I’d like to see us pick up a center, guard or tackle by trade or off the waiver wire.
That’s all I have for tonight. A win is a win….So I’m happy. If I had to grade our performance tonight I’d say it was a C +. Some good….Some bad and a lot of in between.
Click to expand...
Appreciate the breakdown. Didn't get to watch. Hate hearing about the oline troubles. Seems like a re occurring theme. Hopefully its because a couple starters didn't play. Well at least its only the first preseason game
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
7,288
Reaction score
8,895
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
mandal24 said:
With Trill done, I'll take Crossen over Igbe-out-of-here
Click to expand...
I'm not ready to give up on the 22 year old until it comes time to decide on his fifth year option, but don't you mean, "Noah Igbino.. Igbino... Igbino... Well, Igbi not gonna work here any more, any way?"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom