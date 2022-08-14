Zim’s Thoughts On The Game: Preseason Game 1

Thompson is a keeper. Period. End of story. No way he makes it to the Practice Squad.

D’Angelo Ross is not a keeper. He had a bad game tonight and I’m pretty sure he’s one of our easier cuts.

Noah Iggy is also not good. Honestly…..2 Passes defensed in 2 years tells me everything I need to know. He got burned again tonight for a TD. Time to trade him for anything we can get.

The loss of Trill Williams hurts. A LOT. I like his game and I felt he was coming on nicely.

Solomon Kindley has eaten himself out of a job. He looked slow and sloppy.

The OL overall was just OK. No running game to speak of tonight. That’s a little concerning even if it is early. The pass blocking wasn’t bad though.

I like this Porter Gustin kid. I thought he played well.

Speaking of playing well….I noticed Tindall tonight. Pleasantly surprised there.

Is Hunter Long still on the roster? I mean….Should we send a Sheriff to do a welfare check? I’m starting to think he was a waste of a 3rd rounder.

Sanu Jr. is nice. Looked like a man that is confident.

Easy E is a keeper.

TOUGH CHOICES AT RECEIVER for the final cut down. We are loaded.

I’m pretty sure if Gaskin or Ahmad ever see an actual hole in a defensive line they’re going to fall down from shock.

I thought Coach McDaniel was poised tonight. He didn’t look out of his league at all. Congratulations to him on his first win.

I LOVE OUR OFFENSIVE PLAYBOOK! And we’re not even showing any of it yet. There’s the potential to be VERY dangerous on that side of the ball.

I thought Teddy Bridgewater did a great job of keeping the Surface Books charged tonight.

Not sure why we played Davis or Phillips at all tonight. Regardless, I was impressed by both of them during their short stint tonight.

Sanders is back to being MONEY again. Nice to see.

We definitely need OL Help. I know some people are saying it’s too early to come to that conclusion….. But I disagree. I’d like to see us pick up a center, guard or tackle by trade or off the waiver wire.

OK…..I’m not going to grade preseason games. I’ll start my grade thread once we start playing for real. BUT….I’m still going to give my worthless opinion on the fake game against the Bucs. So…..On to my thoughts:That’s all I have for tonight. A win is a win….So I’m happy. If I had to grade our performance tonight I’d say it was a C +. Some good….Some bad and a lot of in between.