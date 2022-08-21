Zim’s Thoughts On The Game: Preseason Game 2

DZimmer000
Again, I’m not going to grade each unit until the regular season. I’m just here to give my worthless opinion on the way our team is shaping up this year. And so far, it’s a mixed bag of good, bad and horrible. My thoughts;
- Easy E has made the team. For Sure. Give the kid the locker and the jersey. He’s good to go. Nice draft pick Mr. Grier. Well Done.
- Noah Iggy needs to be traded. Not tomorrow, Not after breakfast. Now! Awful draft pick Mr. Grier. You Suck.
- Tua is fine. I’m not the least bit worried.
- The Offensive line is not fine. I’m actually very worried. This offense is predicated on the running game. Our running game is currently non-existent. I’m not sure I would run 1 passing play in practice this week. It would be all run plays all week. We need the practice.
- Speaking of the OL…..I’m going to do something here that I never thought I would do….Give props to Austin Jackson. You know the end of the world is coming when Austin Jackson actually played well. To be honest…..I’m happy he’s found his game at RT.
- It’s going to be difficult to keep Porter Gustin off this roster.
- Ditto Skylar Thompson. We’re keeping 3 QB’s.
- To address the 2, 435 pound elephant in the room: Mike Gesicki. He is a glorified receiver. His blocking is an actual joke. My opinion is that he can contribute big this year in the passing game. But you have to limit him in the running game. Unfortunately for MG, you don’t pay a limited TE 11 Milly a year. That’s just a fact of having a salary cap. I honestly think we should explore a trade and maybe pick up a starting caliber center or guard. Maybe an edge rusher or LB. Whatever.
- Sanders missing a clutch kick sucks…..But that happens. I’d rather have it happen in a preseason game than in a game that counts.
- Hopefully, none of the injuries are serious.
- Tua and the starting offense need some more work. If it was me, the entire starting offense would go for the first half against Philly.