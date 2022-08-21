 Zim’s Thoughts On The Game: Preseason Game 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Zim’s Thoughts On The Game: Preseason Game 2

DZimmer000

Again, I’m not going to grade each unit until the regular season. I’m just here to give my worthless opinion on the way our team is shaping up this year. And so far, it’s a mixed bag of good, bad and horrible. My thoughts;
  • Easy E has made the team. For Sure. Give the kid the locker and the jersey. He’s good to go. Nice draft pick Mr. Grier. Well Done.
  • Noah Iggy needs to be traded. Not tomorrow, Not after breakfast. Now! Awful draft pick Mr. Grier. You Suck.
  • Tua is fine. I’m not the least bit worried.
  • The Offensive line is not fine. I’m actually very worried. This offense is predicated on the running game. Our running game is currently non-existent. I’m not sure I would run 1 passing play in practice this week. It would be all run plays all week. We need the practice.
  • Speaking of the OL…..I’m going to do something here that I never thought I would do….Give props to Austin Jackson. You know the end of the world is coming when Austin Jackson actually played well. To be honest…..I’m happy he’s found his game at RT.
  • It’s going to be difficult to keep Porter Gustin off this roster.
  • Ditto Skylar Thompson. We’re keeping 3 QB’s.
  • To address the 2, 435 pound elephant in the room: Mike Gesicki. He is a glorified receiver. His blocking is an actual joke. My opinion is that he can contribute big this year in the passing game. But you have to limit him in the running game. Unfortunately for MG, you don’t pay a limited TE 11 Milly a year. That’s just a fact of having a salary cap. I honestly think we should explore a trade and maybe pick up a starting caliber center or guard. Maybe an edge rusher or LB. Whatever.
  • Sanders missing a clutch kick sucks…..But that happens. I’d rather have it happen in a preseason game than in a game that counts.
  • Hopefully, none of the injuries are serious.
  • Tua and the starting offense need some more work. If it was me, the entire starting offense would go for the first half against Philly.
That’s it for now. My overall grade for the team last night was a C-. A lot more bad than good last night in my opinion. The preseason is about style points, and we didn’t get many. See you next week.
 
DZimmer000

andyahs said:
Iggy was a Flores pick.
Flores was the GM?…..And how do you know that……Were you in the draft room? Grier made the pick. Whether he was influenced by Flores or by a scout, he made the pick. He gets the credit when he does well. He gets the blame when he doesn’t. Period.
 
andyahs

andyahs

DZimmer000 said:
Flores was the GM?…..And how do you know that……Were you in the draft room? Grier made the pick. Whether he was influenced by Flores or by a scout, he made the pick. He gets the credit when he does well. He gets the blame when he doesn’t. Period.
Sure bro.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

I'm so grateful that someone posted Chase Edmonds interview, because if I didn't watch it I may have overlooked his take on the outside zone with this team. So I'm not gonna worry about the run game until it's ineffective with Hill and Waddle in the game.
 
andyahs

andyahs

DZimmer000 said:
Flores was the GM?…..And how do you know that……Were you in the draft room? Grier made the pick. Whether he was influenced by Flores or by a scout, he made the pick. He gets the credit when he does well. He gets the blame when he doesn’t. Period.
Been reported over and over Grier picks players for his coach....maybe to a fault but it's out there.

You can blame Grier but it's misplaced blame.
 
Brasfin

DZimmer000 said:
Flores was the GM?…..And how do you know that……Were you in the draft room? Grier made the pick. Whether he was influenced by Flores or by a scout, he made the pick. He gets the credit when he does well. He gets the blame when he doesn’t. Period.
Agreed with this. Flores may have pounded the table for Iggy, but he was definitely in the discussion for the pick beforehand.

It’s not like Flores went up to Grier out of nowhere and said:” hey, let’s pick this Igbinoghene guy” and Grier responded “what? He suck? Are you sure? Okay, fine, but if he doesn’t work out it’s on you.”

The process is always collaborative, there were many prior discussions about the direction of the picks, and Igbo certainly was mentioned.
 
gregorygrant83

While I don't bash Noah as hard a most do, I would say the best thing you can say is... "He's shown some improvement, but still struggles at times. Right now it looks like his ceiling is he has the potential to become a serviceable cb. However, that could be said for most cbs in NFL camps and there are likely gong to be so cbs that are already serviceable at best that are available at a cheaper price. "
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

DZimmer000 said:
  • Speaking of the OL…..I’m going to do something here that I never thought I would do….Give props to Austin Jackson.
  • Tua and the starting offense need some more work. If it was me, the entire starting offense would go for the first half against Philly.
Tua needs to play the full game to earn back the starting job. Let's see if he can rack up points, sling it downfield, and impart confidence that he is the best QB on the roster. Right now he is not.

AJ again had a catastrophic failure, on the first set of the game. On the Oline there are Coleman, C Williams, Eich and AJ that without an exception will give you frequent catastrophic plays. None of them should start unless they must. My starting lineup would include none of those players.
 
dolphan

andyahs said:
Been reported over and over Grier picks players for his coach....maybe to a fault but it's out there.

You can blame Grier but it's misplaced blame.
The buck stops…wherever we can pin it on someone who isn’t here anymore so we don’t have to feel bad even though the person who made the final decision is here
 
kdog69

danstilldaman said:
I'm so grateful that someone posted Chase Edmonds interview, because if I didn't watch it I may have overlooked his take on the outside zone with this team. So I'm not gonna worry about the run game until it's ineffective with Hill and Waddle in the game.
Also even Tua said in his post game interview that the play calling is basic and they haven't game planned for a running game so he is not worried/discouraged about the run game right now.
 
Mike13

Mike13

I just wanted to point out that had we drafted Johnathan Taylor then we wouldn't have Iggy AND we would have a damn good Running Back
 
So Be

DZimmer000 said:
Flores was the GM?…..And how do you know that……Were you in the draft room? Grier made the pick. Whether he was influenced by Flores or by a scout, he made the pick. He gets the credit when he does well. He gets the blame when he doesn’t. Period.
Damn, I'm here in Miami with tons of Phinatics including season ticket holders since 72, many contact, etc, etc, and have not met a single one who said Flo was not the one pushing the Noah pick.

Do not know where your info comes from but it is wrong.
 
SevenIron

SevenIron

LargoFin said:
Tua needs to play the full game to earn back the starting job. Let's see if he can rack up points, sling it downfield, and impart confidence that he is the best QB on the roster. Right now he is not.

AJ again had a catastrophic failure, on the first set of the game. On the Oline there are Coleman, C Williams, Eich and AJ that without an exception will give you frequent catastrophic plays. None of them should start unless they must. My starting lineup would include none of those players.
Tua needs to "earn back" the starting spot? Over who exactly?
 
SevenIron

SevenIron

Mike13 said:
I just wanted to point out that had we drafted Johnathan Taylor then we wouldn't have Iggy AND we would have a damn good Running Back
Agree with you here but you also have to wonder what J. Taylor could have accomplished behind this O line the last two years?
 
