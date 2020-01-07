2020 Free Agency - Dolphins Targets?

Free Agency is still a way off and this list will change, but I thought it would be a good to get a discussion going on which Free Agents we should or could potentially target. I tried not to include anyone older than 30. I will say that this is far from a complete list, these would be you higher-rated FAs so they will cost a little more money (some a considerable amount of money).







Edge Players



Jedaveon Clowney

Yannick Ngakoue

Chris Jones

Arik Armstead

Dante Fowler

Shaq Barrett

Bud Dupree

Matthew Judon

Leonard Williams

Kyle Van Noy



RB



Derrick Henry

Melvin Gordon

Kenyan Drake



OL



Brandon Scherff

Jack Conklin

Joe Thuney

DJ Humphries



CB



Byron Jones

James Bradbury

Logan Ryan (will be 29 at the start of the season)



Safeties



Justin Simmons

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Anthony Harris

Von Bell