2020 Free Agency - Dolphins Targets?

FSU Truth
It's a bird, it's a plane...no, it's Tankman!
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Oct 6, 2013
- Messages
- 12,646
- Reaction score
- 7,526
- Location
- Florida
Free Agency is still a way off and this list will change, but I thought it would be a good to get a discussion going on which Free Agents we should or could potentially target. I tried not to include anyone older than 30. I will say that this is far from a complete list, these would be you higher-rated FAs so they will cost a little more money (some a considerable amount of money).
Edge Players
Jedaveon Clowney
Yannick Ngakoue
Chris Jones
Arik Armstead
Dante Fowler
Shaq Barrett
Bud Dupree
Matthew Judon
Leonard Williams
Kyle Van Noy
RB
Derrick Henry
Melvin Gordon
Kenyan Drake
OL
Brandon Scherff
Jack Conklin
Joe Thuney
DJ Humphries
CB
Byron Jones
James Bradbury
Logan Ryan (will be 29 at the start of the season)
Safeties
Justin Simmons
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Anthony Harris
Von Bell
Edge Players
Jedaveon Clowney
Yannick Ngakoue
Chris Jones
Arik Armstead
Dante Fowler
Shaq Barrett
Bud Dupree
Matthew Judon
Leonard Williams
Kyle Van Noy
RB
Derrick Henry
Melvin Gordon
Kenyan Drake
OL
Brandon Scherff
Jack Conklin
Joe Thuney
DJ Humphries
CB
Byron Jones
James Bradbury
Logan Ryan (will be 29 at the start of the season)
Safeties
Justin Simmons
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Anthony Harris
Von Bell