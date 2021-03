andyahs said: Would not mind Pitts at all even at #3 Click to expand...

The more i think about things, the more I feel like Pitts is the only logical option if we can't find a trade-back partner. I know Sewell and Chase are the more popular choices here, but super young guys with ONE YEAR of tape (and Sewell against questionable competition in the PAC12), who haven't played a snap of football in over a year and a half? I'm sorry, but if I'm picking a non-QB at #3 overall, it better be as close to a SURE THING as you can get.