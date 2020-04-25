An Actually Good Front Office?

This, to me, seems like a dream. Could it be that after 20 years of searching for a Quarterback, and reliable Front Office, that we have found both? I was one of those people that lobbied hard for the Dolphins to draft Tua Tagovailoa. I e-mailed HC Brian Flores, GM Chris Grier, and even Owner Stephen Ross a combined 40 times or more in the last 6 months, lobbying them to get Tua. Usually about this time of the year, the Dolphins Front Office drafts Jake Long instead of Matt Ryan, or a Wide Receiver like Ted Ginn even though they had no one to throw him the ball. The Front Office has been unreliable at best. However, I believe that has all changed. I believe the 2020's will be the decade of the Dolphins! Not only is Tom Brady gone from the Patriots, but the Dolphins' Front Office is better than ever. We just drafted arguably the greatest college Quarterback of all-time. We just drafted two future Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman, who after getting about a year of experience, should be ready to dominate in 2021 when Tua is the starter. We just signed a lockdown CB to go with our other lockdown CB. We just signed top tier and top character guys like Kyle Van-Noy and Shaq Lawson. We already have an athletic freak at tight end in Mike Gesicki. We also already have two great receivers in our current No. 1 Receiver DeVante Parker, and possible future All-Pro in Preston Williams, if he can stay healthy. We even just got perhaps one of the best Running Back tandems in the entire NFL by signing Jordan Howard and trading for Matt Breida. What I am trying to say here, is that after years of enduring disappointment and mediocrity, we Miami Dolphin fans may actually be able to rejoice that our time has come. I do believe in this Front Office. I do believe in Tua Tagovailoa. I do believe in where we are headed. This is our moment. This is the year we will look back upon and say it's where it all began. No longer are we going to suffer. It's time for the Miami Dolphins to dish out some pain!
 
I'm elated right now. I really think Tua is the star QB we've been waiting for. Our other picks weren't sexy, but necessary. We needed BEEF on both the Oline and Dline, which we got. In all my years as a Fins fan ( I'm 28), this is the most proud I've ever felt.
 
We have gotten quite a bit of love in the last 12 months from various sources about our front office. It is pretty apparent to me that the additions of Reggie McKenzie and Marvin Allen have made a big impact in the draft process. If this teams shows drastic improvement again this year we better enjoy it though as both would instantly become prime GM candidates. A big step in the right direction.

Who the hell would have thought Curtis Weaver was available when he was, that is some insane luck.
 
bward6460 said:
I'm elated right now. I really think Tua is the star QB we've been waiting for. Our other picks weren't sexy, but necessary. We needed BEEF on both the Oline and Dline, which we got. In all my years as a Fins fan ( I'm 28), this is the most proud I've ever felt.
Same here. I am 33 and have spent every single one of those years as a Miami Dolphins fan. I have never been more excited about our future. Usually I am expecting a disappointment, but honestly, I don't think I feel one coming on this time...
 
Fintastic2124 said:
Man....what if burrow and tua became out-of-division rivals like the old manning Brady days?

I know it’s way too early, but thatd be entertaining.
That would be the ultimate! One thing I can tell you is that it almost feels like we are going to be the new Patriots of the AFC East starting 2021. By that I mean we will win it every year lol.
 
Csonked Out said:
We have gotten quite a bit of love in the last 12 months from various sources about our front office. It is pretty apparent to me that the additions of Reggie McKenzie and Marvin Allen have made a big impact in the draft process. If this teams shows drastic improvement again this year we better enjoy it though as both would instantly become prime GM candidates. A big step in the right direction.

Who the hell would have thought Curtis Weaver was available when he was, that is some insane luck.
I was shocked when I saw we got Curtis Weaver. Damn we were lucky. I was super disappointed though when Baltimore got JK Dobbins one pick ahead of us though. It turned out well though bc we got a proven RB who has a career 5 ypc and just turned 25 years old in Matt Breida to go along with a 25 year old RB that has Pro Bowl talent also in Jordan Howard. God it's a great time to be a DolFan!!!
 
SharpJoshBlade said:
I was shocked when I saw we got Curtis Weaver. Damn we were lucky. I was super disappointed though when Baltimore got JK Dobbins one pick ahead of us though. It turned out well though bc we got a proven RB who has a career 5 ypc and just turned 25 years old in Matt Breida to go along with a 25 year old RB that has Pro Bowl talent also in Jordan Howard. God it's a great time to be a DolFan!!!
That's why I love what we did. They didnt know what was to cause for the running game so didnt waste a high pick on a luxury position. Get 2 veterans for a year and upgrade the line. If the results still are below par than you know what the next step is 12 months from now.
 
Csonked Out said:
That's why I love what we did. They didnt know what was to cause for the running game so didnt waste a high pick on a luxury position. Get 2 veterans for a year and upgrade the line. If the results still are below par than you know what the next step is 12 months from now.
I personally love the tandem of Breida and Howard. They could be our Kamara and Ingram for the next 5 years or so. They have that kind of talent and with us upgrading our line all the time, especially with dominant giants like Robert Hunt, there should be some BIG holes opening up...
 
SharpJoshBlade said:
This, to me, seems like a dream. Could it be that after 20 years of searching for a Quarterback, and reliable Front Office, that we have found both? I was one of those people that lobbied hard for the Dolphins to draft Tua Tagovailoa. I e-mailed HC Brian Flores, GM Chris Grier, and even Owner Stephen Ross a combined 40 times or more in the last 6 months, lobbying them to get Tua. Usually about this time of the year, the Dolphins Front Office drafts Jake Long instead of Matt Ryan, or a Wide Receiver like Ted Ginn even though they had no one to throw him the ball. The Front Office has been unreliable at best. However, I believe that has all changed. I believe the 2020's will be the decade of the Dolphins! Not only is Tom Brady gone from the Patriots, but the Dolphins' Front Office is better than ever. We just drafted arguably the greatest college Quarterback of all-time. We just drafted two future Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman, who after getting about a year of experience, should be ready to dominate in 2021 when Tua is the starter. We just signed a lockdown CB to go with our other lockdown CB. We just signed top tier and top character guys like Kyle Van-Noy and Shaq Lawson. We already have an athletic freak at tight end in Mike Gesicki. We also already have two great receivers in our current No. 1 Receiver DeVante Parker, and possible future All-Pro in Preston Williams, if he can stay healthy. We even just got perhaps one of the best Running Back tandems in the entire NFL by signing Jordan Howard and trading for Matt Breida. What I am trying to say here, is that after years of enduring disappointment and mediocrity, we Miami Dolphin fans may actually be able to rejoice that our time has come. I do believe in this Front Office. I do believe in Tua Tagovailoa. I do believe in where we are headed. This is our moment. This is the year we will look back upon and say it's where it all began. No longer are we going to suffer. It's time for the Miami Dolphins to dish out some pain!
SharpJoshBlade said:
I personally love the tandem of Breida and Howard. They could be our Kamara and Ingram for the next 5 years or so. They have that kind of talent and with us upgrading our line all the time, especially with dominant giants like Robert Hunt, there should be some BIG holes opening up...
No, no they wont be lol but they will still be a big improvement over what we had. Personally, I loved the Hunt pick but dont sleep on Kindley stealing a starting spot. He was one of my favorite guards in the entire draft and is a beast!
 
