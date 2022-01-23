Are the Dolphins considered a team in a rebuiding phase?

Some teams will improve, and some other teams record shows they haven’t. We don’t need to discuss specific philosophical reasons, or even put blames in specific areas. I will get into specifics here, and even use examples to make my point. Teams like the Bengals are a good example.



The Bengals are being led by a qb that missed most of last season, a rookie. Notable rookies like chase are making headlines. This is a team still rebuilding, but they are showing results. The Bengals just have a higher ceiling while on a rebuilt, but so are the Dolphins as well. The only difference is that we don’t have the right pieces together in the most important positions. The Bengals have a passing game to keep their team competitive, and we don't. In addition to that the Bengals defense is very underrated, and if the Bengals are already in the playoffs with a defense that still needs more pieces together, that would be a scary team in the future. Enough with the Bengals talk, the point that I am trying to get to is another point, and that point is how free agents are viewing our team.



Quoting Aaron Rodgers from yesterdays' interview:



"I don't want to go to a team that is rebuilding at this point in my career"



If we were pursuing veterans during this free agency that would be a key to building a stronger team, would these Veterans perceive our team as a team that requires an extreme rebuilding that is beyond seeing immediate results, or a team that is a few pieces away from competing with the best teams? How many coaches actually believe we are pieces away from contending, and how many of these coaches have what it takes to get us to the playoffs and compete?