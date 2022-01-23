 Are the Dolphins considered a team in a rebuiding phase? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are the Dolphins considered a team in a rebuiding phase?

Some teams will improve, and some other teams record shows they haven’t. We don’t need to discuss specific philosophical reasons, or even put blames in specific areas. I will get into specifics here, and even use examples to make my point. Teams like the Bengals are a good example.

The Bengals are being led by a qb that missed most of last season, a rookie. Notable rookies like chase are making headlines. This is a team still rebuilding, but they are showing results. The Bengals just have a higher ceiling while on a rebuilt, but so are the Dolphins as well. The only difference is that we don’t have the right pieces together in the most important positions. The Bengals have a passing game to keep their team competitive, and we don't. In addition to that the Bengals defense is very underrated, and if the Bengals are already in the playoffs with a defense that still needs more pieces together, that would be a scary team in the future. Enough with the Bengals talk, the point that I am trying to get to is another point, and that point is how free agents are viewing our team.

Quoting Aaron Rodgers from yesterdays' interview:

"I don't want to go to a team that is rebuilding at this point in my career"

If we were pursuing veterans during this free agency that would be a key to building a stronger team, would these Veterans perceive our team as a team that requires an extreme rebuilding that is beyond seeing immediate results, or a team that is a few pieces away from competing with the best teams? How many coaches actually believe we are pieces away from contending, and how many of these coaches have what it takes to get us to the playoffs and compete?
 
Firing coach Flo from that perspective IS devasting.

Very few coaches are going to come into this thing "limited" on what they can do with this roster.

These aren't those coaches guys! These are the other previous regimes guy.

So defacto with a new coach we're rebuilding all over again and the worst part is nothing guaranteed to change.
 
You're always a rebuilding team until you have a top offense... Its that simple.
 
We've been rebuilding the last 3 years. We're getting closer and have a championship level defense coming together if everyone continues to develop as expected. The offense needs to get fixed, FAST.

If we don't pull it together in the next 2 seasons we will be right back at the beginning of a new rebuilding phase.
 
If there is agreement on the definition of "rebuilding," there can be agreement of whether or not Mia is rebuilding. To me, rebuild is 'tear down and start over.' By that definition, no. Mia will be 'remodeling' this year for the new HC
 
It’s more than just the offense. The entire thing from top/down is likely to be completely or partially change.
 
Here's what the skill players looked like during Tannehill's final season...

1642957096604.png

Maybe its time they try something else...
 
From a defensive stand point this team has nothing further to add except maybe some value picks for interior linemen. Sometimes I ask myself two questions about our offensive lineman? Are our offensive linemen bad, or are they not properly developed? You can't be considered a top prospect out of nowhere, and then be considered a total bum. I don't really think a team that runs an offensive line carrousel is doing things right from any stand point. Its easy to blame the players, but we are also circumventing our deficiencies in the passing game with schemes. Great teams don't need to be fixated on schemes at all. We have a group of receivers that has given us nothing but injury contributions, and the only receiver contributing is in charge of taking almost every offensive snap. We don't move the ball without Waddle, and you know that. And we also have the case with Tua, and Tua is another topic to discuss since part of the issue is that he would do a lot better with better staff around him, but the other part of the reason is that we need him to be an x-factor.
 
We need to stop looking at Devante as value in terms of leadership, and get a veteran that can actually produce for us. Last season we saw that mirage that turned into a massive disappointment.

1. We need someone to be a consistent flanker threat to compliment waddle. Preferably if we can target someone in the draft, or a veteran. We can actually do both.
2. Mack Hollins should be kept in this team, and hopefully develop as a consistent 3 or 4.


Below is a list of the market, and in terms of veterans there are plenty to look into.


Screen Shot 2022-01-23 at 12.06.32 PM.png
 
Not necessarily true. A new coach may feel differently about the defensive personnel. They may want to move on from X and Jones etc. There’s no telling what a new guy would want to do.
 
I don't think Miami is rebuilding. The D is solid. The o line is the biggest concern. They need a complete retool.

Duke Johnson showed what a physical back can do and that shouldn't be hard to find in the 3rd or 4th round. Johnson, a draft pick and Gaskin should be ok at RB.

1st and 2nd round go lineman and wide receiver depending on how they fall.

You need to resign Ogbah, he's your highest priority. Roberts and Hollins should be retained as well. Gesicki would be nice but also as many have pointed out he isn't a top flight TE since his blocking is terrible and he's always in the slot. If you can retain him for reasonable cost so be it, if not he can walk. Dalton Shultz would be a fine replacement presuming you don't draft a TE.
 
I know is a broad term really, but the goal is to contend. That has been our failed goal. I mean even if we have playoff exits at least there is a level of accomplishment, but we haven't even had that for over 2 decades.
 
