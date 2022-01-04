 Baldy’s breakdown | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Baldy’s breakdown

Christ that line play is bad…….. there’s really nothing else to say at how bad everyone played yesterday. Everyone’s to blame from the head coach to the coordinators to the players.
Even Baldy’s like what the hell did I just watch?
 
Couldn't Throw, Couldn't catch. Couldn't Block. Didn't Run. Couldn't Tackle.

Adjusted Poorly.

This was a worse game than the beat down we took at the end of last season because we did it to ourselves.
 
It's even worse because after the beatdown we took at the end of last season something like that never should have been allowed to happen again.
 
I would volunteer my services as an O lineman for next season, but afraid with my fitness level the first sprints in practice would put me in traction the rest of the season. Yes, I need to exercise more.

Sorry gents.
 
Now Baldy just explained so much in 2 minutes and I have seen it happen on multiple plays and multiple games. We really need and OL coach and a true OC. There is no reason that all your WR and TE’s are running the same depth routes. That is just terrible play design. I’m so tired of the lame play calling. We can’t even coach these guys up to play half decent.
 
