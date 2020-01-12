DC Patrick Graham to the Giants, promote Josh Boyer

The Miami Dolphins will have new offensive and defensive coordinators in 2020.



That’s because the New York Giants hired Patrick Graham, who ran Miami’s defense in 2019 to same position the Miami Herald has confirmed.



The Dolphins will not be conducting a search for a new defensive coordinator. The plan is to promote cornerbacks and defensive pass game coordinator Josh Boyer to the position.



Boyer followed Flores to Miami from New England last year and served as the team’s passing game/cornerbacks coach in 2019.



He made the most of a difficult year marred by a series of injuries, most notably to Pro Bowler Xavien Howard. Unheralded defenders like Nik Needham, Nate Brooks and Jomal Wiltz were thrust into significant roles in the second half of the season, and acquitted themselves well.