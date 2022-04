ANUFan said: 2 high like TB and other teams have played KC /w Hill and Kelce.



Our season is going to come down to if we can run the ball.

Joe Dolfan said: More like 2 intermediate



Take away shorter passes and the middle of the field

It depends on whether our Oline can give Tua time for routes to develop.If he has time, 2 high will leave a lot of soft spots underneath. 2 intermediate, and Hill/Waddle will get behind them.I do agree an effective run game will open things up. If we can run the ball at all, play action and a small amount of RPO will freeze the LBs for an instant and be devastating to opposing defenses.Key is line play if we have designs on a postseason run.