Disappointing to be 0-1 with the Bills coming to Town.

It was an excellent win. I was hoping for more, but as the game went on I could tell it was going to be a dog fight, and I should have known it would be. Shame on me for underestimating The Dark Lord on kickoff weekend.

But that win is huge- if we can manage a split with Buffalo, take NE at home, and hopefully sweep the Jets, that's 5-1 in the division. I don't know if all that is do-able, but I don't think it's ridiculous either.