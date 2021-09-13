Disappointing to be 0-1 with the Bills coming to Town.

andyahs
Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 10, 2005
- Messages
- 14,004
- Reaction score
- 17,874
- Location
- Bahamas
Watched the game was sure we won in Foxboro against Bellicheat at home but jeez come to this forum and I see so many disgruntled fans.
Sure we need to improve from Tua to the oline to the dline but c'mon man we beat NE on opening day in their stadium.
Does a win not do anymore? Will it not count later on?
Sure we need to improve from Tua to the oline to the dline but c'mon man we beat NE on opening day in their stadium.
Does a win not do anymore? Will it not count later on?