Disappointing to be 0-1 with the Bills coming to Town.

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,004
Reaction score
17,874
Location
Bahamas
Watched the game was sure we won in Foxboro against Bellicheat at home but jeez come to this forum and I see so many disgruntled fans.

Sure we need to improve from Tua to the oline to the dline but c'mon man we beat NE on opening day in their stadium.

Does a win not do anymore? Will it not count later on?
 
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
15,399
Reaction score
7,330
It’s just the kids complaining because they don’t like Tua’s madden rating or he’s not ranked high in their fantasy football league. Anyone who really knows football is savoring that win because of how difficult an accomplishment it is to beat BB in Foxborough.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,004
Reaction score
17,874
Location
Bahamas
I see posters disappointed because they expected a rout. If you set those expectations then I guess you are disppointed.

How often does Bellicheat and NE get routed at home.....especially on opening day.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
2,661
Reaction score
3,785
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
It was an excellent win. I was hoping for more, but as the game went on I could tell it was going to be a dog fight, and I should have known it would be. Shame on me for underestimating The Dark Lord on kickoff weekend.
But that win is huge- if we can manage a split with Buffalo, take NE at home, and hopefully sweep the Jets, that's 5-1 in the division. I don't know if all that is do-able, but I don't think it's ridiculous either.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
15,544
Reaction score
26,181
if Mac Jones is the second coming of Bart Starr, Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Johnny Unitas, all rolled into one pudgy package, what prevented him from putting up more than one touchdown and defeating us?

that wasn't our best defensive performance, but even if it was, the Mighty Mac Jones should have dropped at least 25 on us at home, right?
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,303
Reaction score
1,905
Location
San Antonio
circumstances said:
if Mac Jones is the second coming of Bart Starr, Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Johnny Unitas, all rolled into one pudgy package, what prevented him from putting up more than one touchdown and defeating us?

that wasn't our best defensive performance, but even if it was, the Mighty Mac Jones should have dropped at least 25 on us at home, right?
Click to expand...
I gotta say, the kid looked solid…but our scheme kinda made it easy for what they were doing between the 20s…and he mostly avoided X.

That and we weren’t stellar in the pressure department.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Club Member
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
1,979
Reaction score
3,549
AZStryker said:
It’s just the kids complaining because they don’t like Tua’s madden rating or he’s not ranked high in their fantasy football league. Anyone who really knows football is savoring that win because of how difficult an accomplishment it is to beat BB in Foxborough.
Click to expand...

Well just an FYI Tua scored more than Herbert in my fantasy league so therefore he is a much much better QB.
 
