Dolphins Coaching Upheaval Not Worth Panic

Kamelion4291 said: I read somewhere that O'Shea wasn't a very good coordinator according to those inside the building so that's why he was fired. Weird to read that from the outside looking in though because our offense was competent the second half of the season and I think most of us assumed it was because he was doing a pretty decent job, but I guess someone else was picking up his slack. Click to expand...

Good point, you never know what is going on behind the scenes, heck, maybe o'Shea wanted out...either way, have to back the Coach until he fails. I am a firm believer that it's easier to coach and perceive a team as doing good when that team is a dumpster fire and at the bottom of the barrel ala Fins 2019. Let's see what happens when and if we are in position to make the playoffs consistently and fight for the div lead and expectations are much more than simply knocking off a playoff team in a 2-4 win season.