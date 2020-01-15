Dolphins Coaching Upheaval Not Worth Panic

ATL_PHIN_FAN

ATL_PHIN_FAN

Winner Under Construction
Joined
Jul 7, 2012
Messages
1,639
Reaction score
610
Location
Atlanta
"It shouldn’t be seen as a negative that Flores isn’t afraid to think outside the lines of “normal” when building the team his way. He is methodical in his vision for the program. And while other outlets talk about “curses” and use a generally negative tone when discussing the Dolphins, we should instead remain optimistic that coach Flores will bring this team back to glory. "

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Dolphins coaching upheaval not worth panicking over

Time to take a page out of Aaron Rodgers’ playbook, Dolphins fans. R-E-L-A-X! There seems to be a general consensus among Dolphins fans on social media that something is afoul in Miami after …
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
891
Reaction score
1,332
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
I’m not worried at all. He’s learned from Billichick to cut bait if someone can no longer help you. Doesn’t matter if it was Seymour, Brown, Vrabel etc Billichick moved on if he thought he could improve his team. Flores knows what he likes and doesn’t like. He was friends with O’Shea and Graham and still thought he could do better.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,176
Reaction score
2,323
I question a few of the moves but who am I to question them because so far I think he’s done a great job and I find it hard to believe he wants to sabotage his efforts. I support his moves and hope they work out.If this man gets us a solid D above average quarterback and a kick *** offensive line I would recommend building a statue for him.
 
Daytona Fin

Daytona Fin

Queeks Draw
Administrator
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 5, 2002
Messages
42,169
Reaction score
43,417
Age
49
Location
Daytona Beach
EasyRider said:
I’m not worried at all. He’s learned from Billichick to cut bait if someone can no longer help you. Doesn’t matter if it was Seymour, Brown, Vrabel etc Billichick moved on if he thought he could improve his team. Flores knows what he likes and doesn’t like. He was friends with O’Shea and Graham and still thought he could do better.
Click to expand...
So what you're telling me these moves weren't made to help these guys get further in careers or be closer to family? I was told we need to wait for the facts come in before we start theorizing, just wondering.
 
MadDog 88

MadDog 88

No Soup For You
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 27, 2008
Messages
18,175
Reaction score
4,296
Location
St Louis
The O'Shea firing and Gailey hiring threw the media and fans into a frenzy. This is a fluid situation and personally I'd prefer to let it play out. Flores showed me he's got the team going in the right direction and no reason to think that won't continue.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Taylor Club
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
14,031
Reaction score
8,270
Daytona Fin said:
So what you're telling me these moves weren't made to help these guys get further in careers or be closer to family? I was told we need to wait for the facts come in before we start theorizing, just wondering.
Click to expand...
This post is never late...
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
891
Reaction score
1,332
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Daytona Fin said:
So what you're telling me these moves weren't made to help these guys get further in careers or be closer to family? I was told we need to wait for the facts come in before we start theorizing, just wondering.
Click to expand...
In my own opinion. Opinion
But really, let’s face the facts that Bill runs the organization that way
Hard to deny that Flores didn’t learn a thing or two
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Second String
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
1,121
Reaction score
1,129
I read somewhere that O'Shea wasn't a very good coordinator according to those inside the building so that's why he was fired. Weird to read that from the outside looking in though because our offense was competent the second half of the season and I think most of us assumed it was because he was doing a pretty decent job, but I guess someone else was picking up his slack.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,176
Reaction score
2,323
Kamelion4291 said:
I read somewhere that O'Shea wasn't a very good coordinator according to those inside the building so that's why he was fired. Weird to read that from the outside looking in though because our offense was competent the second half of the season and I think most of us assumed it was because he was doing a pretty decent job, but I guess someone else was picking up his slack.
Click to expand...
Good point, you never know what is going on behind the scenes, heck, maybe o'Shea wanted out...either way, have to back the Coach until he fails. I am a firm believer that it's easier to coach and perceive a team as doing good when that team is a dumpster fire and at the bottom of the barrel ala Fins 2019. Let's see what happens when and if we are in position to make the playoffs consistently and fight for the div lead and expectations are much more than simply knocking off a playoff team in a 2-4 win season.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom