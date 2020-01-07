Dolphins hire a high school coach, with a link to the Patriots

NewEngland Fin
Everyone has to have a start somewhere, right...

“According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are hiring Curt Kuntz as a defensive backs coach.

Kuntz has no NFL experience, and has spent the last seven years at Struthers High School in Ohio.

That might not seem like a link to an NFL future, but that school occupies a special place. It’s the alma mater of Steve Belichick, the father of Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The school recently built a new athletics facility, called the Steve Belichick Complex, and Bill Belichick turned up on the Patriots’ team website wearing Struthers gear.”

Dolphins hire assistant coach from high school ranks

I don't know what to do with that name.

Kuntz needs to get some experience and loosen up. Maybe he can help them play some big D.

I'm mature
 
This is... umm... unconventional. We’ll see how it works out.
 
Flores has shown he can build a staff and hold them accountable.
 
One thing is clear though, with some of these moves Flores has put himself more in the line of fire than he would have been otherwise.

If they succeed, it will be a feather in his cap, but if they flame out people will wonder why he shook things up after year one like this in the first place, especially OC.
 
