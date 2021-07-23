 Dolphins Sign Shaquem Griffin | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Sign Shaquem Griffin

13marino13

13marino13

I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
28,211
Reaction score
83,738
Location
Institutionalized in PA
Sofa_King_Drunk said:
Highlight reel
Click to expand...
Guy has a great motor and enthusiasm, unfortunately, you could see in some of tose plays he was hampered by not haveing both hands. He has a hard time wrapping up and holding on obviously and without that ability, a lot of guys will run through those arm tackles. If he can't get his body on the player, they are going to break most of those tackles. I give him credit for overcoming his handicap and making it to this level but don't expect too much from him. There's a reason Seattle released him this early into his career...
 
