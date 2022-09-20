1st & 10---pressure on Tua who had to rush a dump off to Edmonds. Incomplete

2nd & 10---Smythe botches the block on TE motion, leading to our only sack allowed, and an 8-yard loss

3rd & 18---we tried to setup a screen to Edmonds, but Houston came clean in on Tua so fast to mess up with the timing. Tua escaped his grasp and still ended up throwing to Chase, who was rocked, and the ball rocketed back towards our goalline. Incomplete.

It has been easy to dump on this guy who was thrown to the wolves last year. I think I see slight improvement, but to be honest, thought there would be a bigger step up for him. Very early in Year 2, and still only 24 years old, but who knows..But, what I did like was a 3rd down play in the 2nd quarter with about 7 minutes to go. I will call this the "justin Houston' series, as JH influenced 3 straight plays:Not knowing for sure that the play was over, a couple of Ravens chased the ball and jumped on it. EICHENBERG then came in and absolutely splattered Justin Houston. Loved it. An emotional and disappointing series for the Dolphins, and Liam took it out on JH. Not afraid of contact, that is for sure.Check out the play, pretty sweet....