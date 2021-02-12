Extend Ogbah and Baker?

SF Dolphin Fan
Keeping your own talent, especially those that have excelled in your system should have priority in free agency. While Ogbah and Baker are both signed through the 2021 season, why not extend them now when the salary cap is available? There's the risk that they fall off or get injured. But the opposite of that could happen as well. They could both continue to produce at levels that might make them harder to sign after the season.
I'm on the fence with Karras. If the salary is $5-6 million, I think the team get it done. But I've also read an estimate of $8-10 million for Karras. That seemed high for me.
