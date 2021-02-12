 Extend Ogbah and Baker? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Extend Ogbah and Baker?

SF Dolphin Fan

Keeping your own talent, especially those that have excelled in your system should have priority in free agency. While Ogbah and Baker are both signed through the 2021 season, why not extend them now when the salary cap is available? There's the risk that they fall off or get injured. But the opposite of that could happen as well. They could both continue to produce at levels that might make them harder to sign after the season.

I'm on the fence with Karras. If the salary is $5-6 million, I think the team get it done. But I've also read an estimate of $8-10 million for Karras. That seemed high for me.
 
dolfan91

The Herald had an article earlier in the week on the potential extensions of Baker, Gesicki, Sanders and Ogbah. Barry Jackson was of the thinking its going to be very difficult to extend anyone not named Sanders, due to the upcoming cap reduction. He opinioned that it be wise for Miami to wait on extending the others, until the cap increases again in 2022. He laid out solid arguments. Good article too.
 
rafael

I have heard (but not verified), that next year might be a year when we actually have more salary cap available. We might have to stand pat with those guys this year and basically tell them, "we'll take care of you next year".
 
1972forever

I can see extending Baker because he has improved every year. Ogbah played well during the early part of the season when he had the majority of his sacks. Over the last 6 games he only had 1 sack and he just didn’t play at the same level he did earlier in the season.

Perhaps that is because the opposing teams were blocking him differently or just because his play decreased as the season went along. I think they would be wise to see how he plays next season and then decide if they want to try and resign him or not.
 
dolfan91 said:
The Herald had an article earlier in the week on the potential extensions of Baker, Gesicki, Sanders and Ogbah. Barry Jackson was of the thinking its going to be very difficult to extend anyone not named Sanders, due to the upcoming cap reduction. He opinioned that it be wise for Miami to wait on extending the others, until the cap increases again in 2022. He laid out solid arguments. Good article too.
I read that, but not sure I agree.

Bake, in particular, would be smart to lock up. He has shown to be durable, and is just now coming into his prime as a player. He is also a pretty good scheme fit, with hard to find versatility. Should he have anotger very good year, the price will go up, as opposed to getting it done now.

MG, I would wait on. I like him, but he is not a typical TE, and probably isn't going to get any huge FA offers.

Ogbah had a good year, moreso early than late, but he would be hard to replace, and is another guy who looks to be hitting his prime.

Bottom line, if you keep letting good players go, you have new holes to fill every year.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

dolfan91 said:
The Herald had an article earlier in the week on the potential extensions of Baker, Gesicki, Sanders and Ogbah. Barry Jackson was of the thinking its going to be very difficult to extend anyone not named Sanders, due to the upcoming cap reduction. He opinioned that it be wise for Miami to wait on extending the others, until the cap increases again in 2022. He laid out solid arguments. Good article too.
Thanks. I'll have to check that out.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

1972forever said:
I can see extending Baker because he has improved every year. Ogbah played well during the early part of the season when he had the majority of his sacks. Over the last 6 games he only had 1 sack and he just didn’t play at the same level he did earlier in the season.

Perhaps that is because the opposing teams were blocking him differently or just because his play decreased as the season went along. I think they would be wise to see how he plays next season and then decide if they want to try and resign him or not.
I also wonder if teams were concentrating more on stopping Ogbah? That's why getting a talented DE opposite of him makes sense, or anyone who can rush the passer.
 
