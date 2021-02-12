Extend Ogbah and Baker?

dolfan91 said: The Herald had an article earlier in the week on the potential extensions of Baker, Gesicki, Sanders and Ogbah. Barry Jackson was of the thinking its going to be very difficult to extend anyone not named Sanders, due to the upcoming cap reduction. He opinioned that it be wise for Miami to wait on extending the others, until the cap increases again in 2022. He laid out solid arguments. Good article too. Click to expand...

I read that, but not sure I agree.Bake, in particular, would be smart to lock up. He has shown to be durable, and is just now coming into his prime as a player. He is also a pretty good scheme fit, with hard to find versatility. Should he have anotger very good year, the price will go up, as opposed to getting it done now.MG, I would wait on. I like him, but he is not a typical TE, and probably isn't going to get any huge FA offers.Ogbah had a good year, moreso early than late, but he would be hard to replace, and is another guy who looks to be hitting his prime.Bottom line, if you keep letting good players go, you have new holes to fill every year.