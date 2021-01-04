Fire Chan Gailey Watch Thread

Can't wait until we "mutually agree to part ways" with that clown.



What type of OC comes out publically and admits that he threw away all his notes when he retired, and he relies on his assistants on a weekly basis to fill him on on opposing teams defenses?



Came out in another PC and said Tua struggled because "he's never seen those looks before and we didn't expect them/didn't prepare him for it"



Gailey is a POS.