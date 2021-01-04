 Fire Chan Gailey Watch Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fire Chan Gailey Watch Thread

Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
6,225
Reaction score
3,944
Fin-Loco said:
I wouldn't have let him back on the plane yesterday. I figured we could start a thread ahead of his imminent firing.
Click to expand...

I hope and I don't think he will be fired. He'll retire again with dignity, it may be suggested to him, but firing is not the right way to do this.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,940
Reaction score
6,130
I realize this may be a minority position, but I'd give Gailey one more year.

I think the RPO offense with Tua showed potential. Add talent and this could be hard to defend.

I do think Gailey's play calling was inconsistent, but he was working in three rookies on the offensive line and didn't have much talent at the skill positions.

That's not an excuse, just the reality of a team that is still building. Miami concentrated on building the trenches. Now it's time to find skill position talent.
 
dolfaneric12

dolfaneric12

Sucker Free Sunday
Club Member
Joined
May 30, 2010
Messages
603
Reaction score
250
He'll "retire." Don't hate Gailey but the offense was just too inconsistent and boring
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

F.T.P.
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
6,286
Reaction score
7,528
Location
Pembroke Pines, FL
Can't wait until we "mutually agree to part ways" with that clown.

What type of OC comes out publically and admits that he threw away all his notes when he retired, and he relies on his assistants on a weekly basis to fill him on on opposing teams defenses?

Came out in another PC and said Tua struggled because "he's never seen those looks before and we didn't expect them/didn't prepare him for it"

Gailey is a POS.
 
lurking

lurking

Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
10,236
Reaction score
10,906
Fire the OC that got 10 wins out of one of the worst quarterback duos in the league. Sounds like what they would do.
 
D

DannyMcCoy

Rookie
Joined
Dec 28, 2020
Messages
76
Reaction score
67
Age
37
Location
Usa
lurking said:
Fire the OC that got 10 wins out of one of the worst quarterback duos in the league. Sounds like what they would do.
Click to expand...
One qb was 14th in any/a. The other was 28th. Not really fair to lump then together.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom