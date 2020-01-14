First round picks.

Dsteve said: Trade two picks next year and the back half this year for number 1, draft burrow and best linemen with 5.



Good thing we won those bogus games against the eagles redskins and jets right? Click to expand...

I think Cincy fans would revolt if they didn't take Burrow.. let alone for two low round picks..It sucks we did have to win bullshit game though.. Where is Joey Harrington when we need him? should have done more to make sure we couldn't win games