First round picks.

D

Dsteve

May 7, 2012
1,492
332
Trade two picks next year and the back half this year for number 1, draft burrow and best linemen with 5.

Good thing we won those bogus games against the eagles redskins and jets right?
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

May 10, 2007
530
260
Louisville, Ky
Its just not happening bro.... You're in what some folks call "Denial"..... As a brotherhood here at Finheaven I want you to know that I'm here for you.....
 
Gonzofinfan

Gonzofinfan

Aug 13, 2011
428
290
Orlando,FL
Dsteve said:
Trade two picks next year and the back half this year for number 1, draft burrow and best linemen with 5.

Good thing we won those bogus games against the eagles redskins and jets right?
I think Cincy fans would revolt if they didn't take Burrow.. let alone for two low round picks..

It sucks we did have to win bullshit game though.. Where is Joey Harrington when we need him? should have done more to make sure we couldn't win games
 
phinfann13

phinfann13

Oct 5, 2005
141
21
Crofton, Maryland
Dsteve said:
Trade two picks next year and the back half this year for number 1, draft burrow and best linemen with 5.

Good thing we won those bogus games against the eagles redskins and jets right?
Trade up to 1 and keep the 5th pick? Wow I’d take that in a heartbeat! I hope Cincinnati makes this deal! You should be the GM.
 
D

Dsteve

May 7, 2012
1,492
332
phinfann13 said:
Trade up to 1 and keep the 5th pick? Wow I'd take that in a heartbeat! I hope Cincinnati makes this deal! You should be the GM.
I mean trading 4 first rounds picks for 1?

they ain’t doing it. Burrow is legit.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Mar 23, 2009
6,686
2,551
Burrow had a great year. An epic year. Next year will be in a different offense and at the NFL level. I wish him the best, but I don't expect us to see the same time of production next year. Not saying he'll be bad or a bust, just saying I don't expect him to put up these fantasy/video game type numbers in the NFL.
 
phinfann13

phinfann13

Oct 5, 2005
141
21
Crofton, Maryland
gregorygrant83 said:
Burrow had a great year. An epic year. Next year will be in a different offense and at the NFL level. I wish him the best, but I don't expect us to see the same time of production next year. Not saying he'll be bad or a abust, just saying I don't expect him to put up these fantasy/video game type numbers in the NFL.
You don’t think he’ll throw 60 TDs? You’re crazy.
 
