I really see no benefit to the future of the Dolphins by having Fitzpatrick return as the Dolphins starter next season. I would have no problem if he was hired to be the QB coach but the Dolphins need to play Rosen or the QB they select in the draft during the 2020 season.



The Dolphins will not be a playoff team next season and they will likely win only 5-6 games next years with or without Fitzpatrick. It is time the Dolphins go with a younger QB and let Fitzpatrick be a mentor only at this stage of his career.