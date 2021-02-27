Godchaux "resigned" that NFL future likely isn't with Miami

DolfanDaveInATX
He's asking for a long-term deal in the top 20 at his position (translation: $9 million per). Can we drop him off some boxes?
Report: Davon Godchaux 'resigned' to reality that NFL future likely isn't with Miami Dolphins
As defensive lineman Davon Godchaux pursues a lucrative long-term contract, he's coming to the realization that any such deal will likely not be with the Miami Dolphins.
