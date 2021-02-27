 Godchaux "resigned" that NFL future likely isn't with Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Godchaux "resigned" that NFL future likely isn't with Miami

DolfanDaveInATX

DolfanDaveInATX

Starter
Joined
Apr 26, 2003
Messages
3,992
Reaction score
149
Location
Mason, MI
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
11,790
Reaction score
15,277
Location
Montreal
I mean these guys agents are not doing enough of a good job if players like Godchaux think they're going to hit on 9M APY contracts in this market...
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
14,015
Reaction score
3,835
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
NBP81 said:
I mean these guys agents are not doing enough of a good job if players like Godchaux think they're going to hit on 9M APY contracts in this market...
Click to expand...
They also aren't doing their job if they don't let guys who have flashed like Godchaux let the market set their value. All it takes is one team to overpay or gamble on talent.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
10,037
Reaction score
17,695
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
NBP81 said:
I mean these guys agents are not doing enough of a good job if players like Godchaux think they're going to hit on 9M APY contracts in this market...
Click to expand...
MEH,

That's the way a lot of agents try to work it. Ask for the moon, fulliy aware that it isn't realistic. Then they settle for half the amount.

Anyway, I don't see him back in Miami.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
38,414
Reaction score
53,509
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Decent player but he'll never get that type of money. Can't blame him for trying but right now he'd be the 4th DT in our 4 DT rotation so no way he'd get 9 mill......he'd be lucky to get half that much.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
45,070
Reaction score
34,113
Age
56
Location
So Cal
Danny said:
Decent player but he'll never get that type of money. Can't blame him for trying but right now he'd be the 4th DT in our 4 DT rotation so no way he'd get 9 mill......he'd be lucky to get half that much.
Click to expand...
I hear you brother, but every year we say this and every year free agency surprises us.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
45,070
Reaction score
34,113
Age
56
Location
So Cal
Danny said:
yes but this is not like every year. The fact is the cap not only didn't go up but rather it went down.
Click to expand...
Danny there will be teams that still make a run and pay more. Your right this year is different but next year the cap is sent to go up big time so teams can get creative with contracts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom