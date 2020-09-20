Good game Fins See ya next time

Great game. Enjoyed it. Did get nervous in the third. Speaking of the 3rd jesus can Bills fix this problem with the bad 3QTRs. They have been around since McD and Daboll got here.



Your TE is going to be a stud. I knew he was going to be a little problem with No Milano but dang McD had NO ANSWERS. The Defense IMO was exposed with no Edmunds and Milano. But did enough to get the win.



Your OL was better than expected though. They had some issues at points but for the most part a Solid game for them.



It is always good to see more Growth in Josh. His touch that he has worked on was evident again this week and out OL is built to pass block but did get some holes open for the run game.



two shouts out to the Rookies Davis what a catch in the endzone when it was needed. And Gilliam with the TD early.



overall great game I wish Fitz could play forever he just has so much heart always enjoy watching him when he is good. Hate watching him when he has his bad games though (Unless he is on the other side obviously).



glad to get out with no other major injuries on Defense.



have a great season.