Guys just enjoy the big win at New England

As coaches tell the players enjoy it for 24 hours then back to workWins are hard enough especially up there so save all the criticism at least until tomorrow and enjoy this win like i amIf you are not happy or really disappointed in some aspect of the game it's gonna be a long season for you my friends if you can take even a little time to celebrate victories like this one.Appreciate the solid comments in the game day thread.Not a single report from it so the mods got to enjoy the game as wellThanks guysGo Dolphins