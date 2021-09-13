 Guys just enjoy the big win at New England | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Guys just enjoy the big win at New England

As coaches tell the players enjoy it for 24 hours then back to work

Wins are hard enough especially up there so save all the criticism at least until tomorrow and enjoy this win like i am

If you are not happy or really disappointed in some aspect of the game it's gonna be a long season for you my friends if you can take even a little time to celebrate victories like this one.

Appreciate the solid comments in the game day thread.

Not a single report from it so the mods got to enjoy the game as well

Thanks guys :UP:

Go Dolphins

:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh
 
Trouble is, guys are so starved they expect 1972 performance, only with Marino unhooking for 400+ a game.

While I feel it was ugly, as do most others, 0-1 would be much, much worse…

I’m good.
 
Never easy to beat a division rival on the road. I wish we had played better but we got the win and I'm very happy we did
 
I'll take a road win in NE any day of the week and be happy.

It's Week 1 and we have a fair number of young and new guys. Lot of stuff to work on.
 
I’m sitting here watching the second half now. Helps to know we win because there are moments that it feels we wont. Usually saved by a NE penalty, fumble, etc. I do feel the offense can clean up some stuff and be more effective. Praying the oline comes together. Next week will be a big test but worst case we are a half game back after next week. That’s pretty cool
 
I'm so disappointed with this fanbase after these responses today. A win on the road against NE and 70% of the posts are about Tua being trash. I haven't responded because most responses would have been ban worthy. But here's a general go f*ck yourself to all the so called "fans" hating on this win.

I'm going to bed tonight happy as hell and looking forward to team improvement and more W's this season.
 
