How do you rebuild A rebuild??

This is a low point ... but honestly, it is not all that unexpected. This does not mean our season is dead or that we need to blow it all up again .... but the time for a turnaround is next week. Things get dire from this point forward, and the time for excuses is over. We've heard Tua is great .... but not yet. We've heard we were investing in the future .... but it has not arrived. The NFL is a brutally competitive league .... every team has talent. Coaching often is the biggest difference maker .... and it's time for Coach Flo and his guys to step it up. We fired a good OL coach and at least today the OL coach we hired got his guys to perform. Maybe not great, but adequately. The game was there to win .... but even against a bad team, we were worse.



Time to step it up coaching staff. This isn't a lack of player talent. This is either A) lack of coaching, or B) lack of preparation. Either way .... coaches gotta step up. Show us what you got .... or most/all of you will be looking for new jobs in 6 months or less.