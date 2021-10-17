 How do you rebuild A rebuild?? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How do you rebuild A rebuild??

R

risskybzns

Rookie
Joined
Oct 1, 2018
Messages
66
Reaction score
158
Age
52
Location
Boca Raton
Worst organization in the NFL from top to bottom. How could any coach make more bad decisions in one game than Flores did today? Talent is horrendous front office is horrendous. Where do you even begin!!! What a sad sad state for this once great franchise!
 
kosaboy

kosaboy

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 22, 2019
Messages
111
Reaction score
228
Age
45
Location
vancouver, BC
I would say hire a new GM, let him bring in who he wants as a coach and start from there. It will be at least a season and a half before we see results.
 
P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
Joined
Mar 10, 2005
Messages
3,467
Reaction score
1,817
risskybzns said:
Worst organization in the NFL from top to bottom. How could any coach make more bad decisions in one game than Flores did today? Talent is horrendous front office is horrendous. Where do you even begin!!! What a sad sad state for this once great franchise!
Click to expand...
I agree with you but I DO think there is talent on this team.
 
G

Guillermo21X

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 20, 2020
Messages
104
Reaction score
94
Age
48
Location
usa
number 1 you quit undervaluing RB and Lb'ers. number 2 you dont overstock your team with DB's, TE's and WR's. 3 you quit signing scrubs at the DL spot. 4 you hire an Offensive head coach who understands what the NFL is today.
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
11,261
Reaction score
13,537
This is a low point ... but honestly, it is not all that unexpected. This does not mean our season is dead or that we need to blow it all up again .... but the time for a turnaround is next week. Things get dire from this point forward, and the time for excuses is over. We've heard Tua is great .... but not yet. We've heard we were investing in the future .... but it has not arrived. The NFL is a brutally competitive league .... every team has talent. Coaching often is the biggest difference maker .... and it's time for Coach Flo and his guys to step it up. We fired a good OL coach and at least today the OL coach we hired got his guys to perform. Maybe not great, but adequately. The game was there to win .... but even against a bad team, we were worse.

Time to step it up coaching staff. This isn't a lack of player talent. This is either A) lack of coaching, or B) lack of preparation. Either way .... coaches gotta step up. Show us what you got .... or most/all of you will be looking for new jobs in 6 months or less.
 
F

finfan41

Rookie
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2007
Messages
391
Reaction score
274
We don’t need a total rebuild, we have talent, we just need a whole new front office, and coaching staff that know how to use the talent
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom