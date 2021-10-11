How I feel about this whole situation

We get to voice our opinions when we have been mired in mediocracy for decades. Yes, we happen to get frustrated when we see the pattern repeat itself. Why do we get a voice, because we are the peeps who buy the merchandise, painfully watch the games on TV and we are the ones who buy the season tickets!



I believe the Front Office is the problem as they are the ones who decided the draft picks and the free agent moves. Examining the outcomes, We are not impressed. The Chargers (almost said San Diego) had the worst O Line last year in the league. Much improved this year due to their moves. I cannot say the same thing for Miami. We have missed on our grading of personnel for decades and the person who has been in the system is Grier. His hit/miss ratio is below average and if any of us performed in that manner in our jobs, we would get fired. That said, I still believe in Flores but he too needs to examine his staff and evaluate their play calling and those responsible for development of players.