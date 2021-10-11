How I feel about this whole situation

This would normally be my take 100%...however, this defense has regressed into a tragic shadow of its former self, in one off-season, with damn near the exact same staff and players. Are we to believe KVN was the glue holding the whole thing together? I find it VERY hard to believe that.
I'm not calling for their heads in earnest...yet...the season has to play out yet. But it's looking bleak. Flo still has a lot to learn as an HC, and he shows his warts. He has to be able to learn from them or else nothing will improve. He seems like one hell of a guy, but if he loses the locker room, he's toast.