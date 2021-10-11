 How I feel about this whole situation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How I feel about this whole situation

EasyRider

EasyRider

I’ll say this. I’m not exactly ready to abandon ship on Flores just yet. He has issues a new HC in the NFL and he has to work though his growing pains. He can coach players to be better but I hope he comes to the realization is that he needs to hire a true pro to run his offense.
 
LibertineOneThree

No problem with this. But why on earth did we trade away out first round pick next year if this is the line we’re expected to tow?

You can’t behave one way and ask to be judged by another. I was more than happy to stay patient whilst the team developed and grew. Then they started investing our future into the present.

It also doesn’t account for clear regression from last year - which should never be a part of any rebuild blueprint.

I’m not demanding coaching changes. But they are literally reaping what they’ve sewn here. They spent $100m in free agency then gave up on it 12 months later… then trade away future assets for this season’s ‘benefit’… and now they’re expecting everyone else to stay patient?

Should have just stuck to the damn plan.
 
PhinFan1968

This would normally be my take 100%...however, this defense has regressed into a tragic shadow of its former self, in one off-season, with damn near the exact same staff and players. Are we to believe KVN was the glue holding the whole thing together? I find it VERY hard to believe that.

I'm not calling for their heads in earnest...yet...the season has to play out yet. But it's looking bleak. Flo still has a lot to learn as an HC, and he shows his warts. He has to be able to learn from them or else nothing will improve. He seems like one hell of a guy, but if he loses the locker room, he's toast.
 
fins317

We get to voice our opinions when we have been mired in mediocracy for decades. Yes, we happen to get frustrated when we see the pattern repeat itself. Why do we get a voice, because we are the peeps who buy the merchandise, painfully watch the games on TV and we are the ones who buy the season tickets!

I believe the Front Office is the problem as they are the ones who decided the draft picks and the free agent moves. Examining the outcomes, We are not impressed. The Chargers (almost said San Diego) had the worst O Line last year in the league. Much improved this year due to their moves. I cannot say the same thing for Miami. We have missed on our grading of personnel for decades and the person who has been in the system is Grier. His hit/miss ratio is below average and if any of us performed in that manner in our jobs, we would get fired. That said, I still believe in Flores but he too needs to examine his staff and evaluate their play calling and those responsible for development of players.
 
