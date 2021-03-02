How Miami will spend their money...

I've seen a lot of fans throwing out big defensive names lately that they want Miami to sign. I have seen some love for spending some money on the O-Line as well which makes sense but when it comes to big named skill players, a lot of our fans want no part of us paying them top dollar.Our defense is already taking up more than half of our cap because we handed out pretty big contracts the past couple seasons to key members on our defense.As for our offense, our two largest contracts are Parker and Flowers and I believe we can cut both of them next offseason and save money then.Adding a stud or two on defense would be nice for sure but paying a defensive free agent big money really doesn't make sense considering the way our team is currently built. We barely have any money invested in the offense so now's the time to drop some money on that side of the ball especially since our defense outplayed the offense this past season also.I'd be down to throw some money to upgrade our line for sure but I would also be down to drop some money on a big name weapon also. Allen Robinson at 20 million is a lot but he is worth it especially when you look at the WR contracts thats been handed out throughout the league. A-Rob is a borderline top 5 WR and has hadQBs his entire career. Imagine what he can do with a good QB..... His price tag is not all that bad compared to a lot of other receiver contracts....As for Aaron Jones, I would honestly love to work out a deal for him regardless how people feel about paying running backs. We struggled big time at punching the ball in and Jones has had 30 TD's the past two seasons.... He would upgrade our offense tremendously just because his ability to find the end zone. We lost games last season because our inability to finish drives. I won't pay him 15 Mil and I don't think anyone else will either but I can live with 12-13 million for a proven young RB that fits us perfectly. If we choose to find a RB in the draft, Miami better hit that specific pick or else Jason Saunders gonna be drilling FGs all year again... Addressing our O-Line will also help but I don't think we'll need to go all out on the line yet. Let's see how the three rookies play in year 2 before panicking about the line getting that push for the running game. As for Flowers and Karras, I'd be open to upgrading them this offseason but if we decided to ride it out one more year with them, it's still wouldn't be that bad as long as they add a cheap depth piece too. The biggest thing is definitely year 2 for Jackson, Kindley, and Hunt when it comes to the line as of now.So basically I feel like dropping money on a weapon is not nearly as bad as some our fan base thinks. Especially since our weapons were hands down the worst thing about our team and probably the leagues worst... Hell out O-Line went through a fair share of ups and downs but they had many more good moments than our weapons. I really hope we get an elite FA for our offense or a couple just solid to good offensive free agents. I'd much rather spend money on the biggest weak link of the team. Especially since that weak link is out there with Tua, we NEED to fix the offense for him. That's the priority