How much would give the Lions for the #3 pick

lbmclean_nocal
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 13, 2011
- Messages
- 843
- Reaction score
- 862
after listening to the latest 3YPC podcast.
if Tua check out perfectly before the draft what is the most you would give Detroit to get the
#3 pick.
I believe we might have to give the #5, #27 and a few sweeteners. this is based on knowing nothing but what I hear
if Tua check out perfectly before the draft what is the most you would give Detroit to get the
#3 pick.
I believe we might have to give the #5, #27 and a few sweeteners. this is based on knowing nothing but what I hear