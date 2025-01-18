How should Miami realistically approach free agency?

I’m aware we’re currently over cap but that could drastically change by the time free agency starts due to cuts, extensions, and contract restructures.



That being said, do you guys think Miami will be aggressive in free agency and what holes do you think they prioritize filling before the draft?









Grier and McDaniel are both on the hot seat and need to win next season so I personally believe Miami will be somewhat aggressive in free agency but not aggressive enough to break the bank for any of the top 10 free agents like that.









I realistically believe Miami will focus on adding a pair of solid starting guards in free agency…..



Then I believe Miami will try to land 2-3 cheap veteran starters on defense like a Safety, D-Lineman and an Inside Linebacker. Maybe a veteran Outside Linebacker if they decided to clear up cap space by cutting Chubb…..



Then I believe Miami will bargain shop for several rotational depth pieces to finish up free agency…..









I believe it’s critical for Miami to fill the right holes in free agency so they can head into the draft looking for the BPA instead of reaching for a player that’s a need…..



If Miami approaches the free agency with the mindset of fixing the O-Line, adding a few stop gap starters on defense, and adding several rotational depth pieces then they’ll be in a position to draft BPA imo…..









I also would like to mention how this upcoming draft is very weak especially for specific positions that are needs for Miami…..



For example, this draft class is very weak for O-Line which is the biggest need for Miami imo. While this free agency class has a haul of solid offensive linemen…..



Grier and McDaniel absolutely needs to add at least one good starting guard in free agency if they want any chance to turn the franchise around…..