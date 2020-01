Other than QB or a super elite talent, I am a "stay away from injured players" type of guy. But with as many picks we have this year and next year, it minimizes the risk with a QB who could POTENTIALLY be a superstar. I think you wait at 5, and if he drops, you grab him. I don't think you trade up unless you're getting rid of a player you don't need for salary cap reasons or something like that. Once you start trading away picks, that risk you minimize by having so many picks becomes greater because you just traded away the insurance policy(extra picks) on the risky prospect whose failure you want the insurance policy to insure you against.

Did that make sense?