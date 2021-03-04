Is it Down to these Five?

TrinidadDolfan said: Pitts is not a consideration for me at #3.



So I’ll see your Jackson 5 and raise with my Fantastic 4 Click to expand...

I would love to know how Miami views Pitts.If you look at him as a receiver, and not competition for Geisicki at tight end, there's real value there. The question, to me, then becomes how does he rate with Chase, Smith and Waddle? Is he fourth on that list?I still think the Dolphins trade down, with Carolina looking like maybe the best trading partner. At #8, I think most of those five will be gone. Maybe Pitts would be in that range? At that point, maybe Parsons would be in play?