Assuming Miami stays at #3, or around that spot, is it down to these five?
Chase
Smith
Sewell
Waddle
Pitts
I know there's some talk of Wilson or Fields, but I just don't see the Dolphins taking another quarterback. Now, if Watson becomes available that's another story. Parsons is a potential add to the list, but I think only if Miami moves down. In other words, just don't see it at #3.
