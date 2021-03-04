 Is it Down to these Five? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is it Down to these Five?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
12,954
Reaction score
7,350
Assuming Miami stays at #3, or around that spot, is it down to these five?

Chase
Smith
Sewell
Waddle
Pitts

I know there's some talk of Wilson or Fields, but I just don't see the Dolphins taking another quarterback. Now, if Watson becomes available that's another story. Parsons is a potential add to the list, but I think only if Miami moves down. In other words, just don't see it at #3.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,083
Reaction score
2,248
Location
Trinidad
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Assuming Miami stays at #3, or around that spot, is it down to these five?

Chase
Smith
Sewell
Waddle
Pitts

I know there's some talk of Wilson or Fields, but I just don't see the Dolphins taking another quarterback. Now, if Watson becomes available that's another story. Parsons is a potential add to the list, but I think only if Miami moves down. In other words, just don't see it at #3.
Click to expand...


Pitts is not a consideration for me at #3.

So I’ll see your Jackson 5 and raise with my Fantastic 4
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
12,954
Reaction score
7,350
TrinidadDolfan said:
Pitts is not a consideration for me at #3.

So I’ll see your Jackson 5 and raise with my Fantastic 4
Click to expand...
I would love to know how Miami views Pitts.

If you look at him as a receiver, and not competition for Geisicki at tight end, there's real value there. The question, to me, then becomes how does he rate with Chase, Smith and Waddle? Is he fourth on that list?

I still think the Dolphins trade down, with Carolina looking like maybe the best trading partner. At #8, I think most of those five will be gone. Maybe Pitts would be in that range? At that point, maybe Parsons would be in play?
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
1,317
Reaction score
1,601
Location
Georgia
Yeah I’d love to trade down to #8. Get a first and two seconds. Still get the playmaker at #8. Maybe use #18 and a second to move back up to 13 or 14 and get 2 playmakers.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
12,954
Reaction score
7,350
Kebo said:
Yeah I’d love to trade down to #8. Get a first and two seconds. Still get the playmaker at #8. Maybe use #18 and a second to move back up to 13 or 14 and get 2 playmakers.
Click to expand...
I've seen some mocks that have Smith falling pretty close to that #18 spot. I don't see that happening, but you never know. Some players that we don't expect will drop and Miami has the ammo to pounce if it's a player like that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom