The Bleacher Report says that Miami is interested in signing FA James Conner from the Steelers. They say that he can probably be acquired for $3 - 4M/ season. This is the first that I have heard of Conner being floated as a possible Dolphin.

James Conner is 25 years old, 6'1" and 233 lbs.

In 4 NFL seasons he has played in 50 games (33 as the starting RB). Conner has rushed for 2302 yds at an average of 4.3 yds/carry plus he also has 963 receiving yds. He has scored 26 TDs (22 rushing, 4 receiving) and he's fumbled the ball a total of 7 times in the NFL (4 were in 2018).

He would come much much cheaper than a top RB like Aaron Jones and I kind of like drafting someone like Najee Harris or Javonte Williams from the NC Tarheels to give us multiple options at RB. If we acquired Aaron Jones there would be no point in devoting a high Draft pick to a RB because of the investment in Jones, he would have to get most of the carries.