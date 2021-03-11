 James Conner | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

James Conner

spiketex

spiketex

The Bleacher Report says that Miami is interested in signing FA James Conner from the Steelers. They say that he can probably be acquired for $3 - 4M/ season. This is the first that I have heard of Conner being floated as a possible Dolphin.
James Conner is 25 years old, 6'1" and 233 lbs.
In 4 NFL seasons he has played in 50 games (33 as the starting RB). Conner has rushed for 2302 yds at an average of 4.3 yds/carry plus he also has 963 receiving yds. He has scored 26 TDs (22 rushing, 4 receiving) and he's fumbled the ball a total of 7 times in the NFL (4 were in 2018).
He would come much much cheaper than a top RB like Aaron Jones and I kind of like drafting someone like Najee Harris or Javonte Williams from the NC Tarheels to give us multiple options at RB. If we acquired Aaron Jones there would be no point in devoting a high Draft pick to a RB because of the investment in Jones, he would have to get most of the carries.
 
bradmcnutt13

If we draft someone high to be our featured back and already have Gaskin, where does Connor fit into the mix? Asking because I'm not entirely aware of the rb rotation.
 
gregorygrant83

bradmcnutt13 said:
If we draft someone high to be our featured back and already have Gaskin, where does Connor fit into the mix? Asking because I'm not entirely aware of the rb rotation.
Conner would be a nice addation as a short yardage back or for grinding out yards at the end of the game. Depends on what type of back you draft. For example I like the Idea of Conner if your other backs are Gaskin, Ahmad and Travis Etienne.
 
bradmcnutt13

gregorygrant83 said:
Conner would be a nice addation as a short yardage back or for grinding out yards at the end of the game. Depends on what type of back you draft. For example I like the Idea of Conner if your other backs are Gaskin, Ahmad and Travis Etienne.
So its reasonable to pay him 3-4 million to be that type of situational back if we have Etienne and Gaskin as the 1/2?
 
canesfins13

canesfins13

Conor is miles ahead of any RB we have on the roster - has gone to the pro bowl. Sign him and draft a RB and let the UW guys compete for the crumbs
 
gregorygrant83

bradmcnutt13 said:
So its reasonable to pay him 3-4 million to be that type of situational back if we have Etienne and Gaskin as the 1/2?
I would think the pecking order woul be Etienne, Conner, Gaskin and Ahmad. Conner is also good in pass protection and can catch too. Regardless of where he goes and the pice I think he's likely a rotational back next season unless a team has injuries at the position.
 
royalshank

royalshank

I haven’t seen much of him - only highlights. I thought he was a top back?
 
bradmcnutt13

gregorygrant83 said:
I would think the pecking order woul be Etienne, Conner, Gaskin and Ahmad. Conner is also good in pass protection and can catch too. Regardless of where he goes and the pice I think he's likely a rotational back next season unless a team has injuries at the position.
Gotcha. Personally, I'd go either Harris or Williams (both can serve as our primary as well as short yardage) along with Gaskin (good receiver and serviceable in all other aspects) and then invest the ~$3M we'd save in someone else like Linsley at C.
 
PSU Cane

PSU Cane

Gsmack_42 said:
I’d rather just draft Williams and keep Gaskins and his UW partner.
There's no guarantee you can get Williams or Harris in the draft. If you target a specific RB like that in the draft, you better be willing to overdraft him. If you let cheap FA RBs go elsewhere and strike out in the draft, you're back at square one.

I expect the Dolphins to look at every FA RB as an option - inquiring about interest level, cost and contract structure......then decide on what works best within the cap and vision they have moving forward.
 
