Jets Williams on Tua: "he’ll be an amazing quarterback"

Interesting comments on Tua from former Alabama teammate and current division rival Quinnen Williams.

“I think he’ll be an amazing quarterback, man,” Williams said during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show” on Wednesday. “He’s an amazing leader. Great arm, great player, great leader, just a great teammate in general, man, and I just think, just like me, some guys need more time than other guys to become that player that everybody know they can be in the NFL, man, so he probably struggled a little bit his first year, man, but I’m pretty sure he’s not going to struggle his second year just due to the learning and experience that he had getting a chance to be on the field his first year, and the things he did wrong his first year he won’t let hisself do wrong again his second year. It’s just how we built at Alabama.”
www.al.com

Quinnen Williams on Tua Tagovailoa: ‘He’s not going to struggle his second year’

The former Alabama defensive lineman thinks the former Crimson Tide QB will follow his pattern in the NFL.
People who say he has a weak arm didn’t see (or understand) what he did in college.

The comparisons to Herbert are inapposite too. They are two different types of quarterbacks. The superficial fan looks at arm strength and yards like it’s a video game. Tua is extremely accurate. If you watched carefully, even some of his missed throws last year were just a touch off. His accuracy is remarkable. Tua is a savvy kid who’s game is to make the right play almost all of the time and WIN THE GAME. We are here to win not put up video game numbers.

I liked Herbert going back to college and back then admonished the anti-Herbert group-think on Finheaven that he’d be a franchise QB when there were so many detractors on here. However, the way Armando casually says Miami got the wrong guy—absurdly, like it’s a fact—is another of his typical mistakes. Go read his article exhorting the franchise to sign Mike Wallace. He’s the guy who’s impressed by the slick guy. Armando may be a nice guy, good at getting info, but he has no bleeping idea what he’s looking at on the field. He’s just wrong all the time. He’s like Costanza. Do the opposite of what he thinks.

Guys like Armando and Barry are leading the charge against Tua and misleading the more superficial fans and National media types who don’t really understand what’s happening. It’s truly the blind leading the blind. The dumbest thing Miami could do is bail on Tua. There were a couple of games where the offense was stale, and that coincided with his skill talent being out and the OC handcuffing him. The clear takeaway was he showed a ton of promise. A ton.
 
