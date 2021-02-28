Jets Williams on Tua: "he’ll be an amazing quarterback"

People who say he has a weak arm didn’t see (or understand) what he did in college.



The comparisons to Herbert are inapposite too. They are two different types of quarterbacks. The superficial fan looks at arm strength and yards like it’s a video game. Tua is extremely accurate. If you watched carefully, even some of his missed throws last year were just a touch off. His accuracy is remarkable. Tua is a savvy kid who’s game is to make the right play almost all of the time and WIN THE GAME. We are here to win not put up video game numbers.



I liked Herbert going back to college and back then admonished the anti-Herbert group-think on Finheaven that he’d be a franchise QB when there were so many detractors on here. However, the way Armando casually says Miami got the wrong guy—absurdly, like it’s a fact—is another of his typical mistakes. Go read his article exhorting the franchise to sign Mike Wallace. He’s the guy who’s impressed by the slick guy. Armando may be a nice guy, good at getting info, but he has no bleeping idea what he’s looking at on the field. He’s just wrong all the time. He’s like Costanza. Do the opposite of what he thinks.



Guys like Armando and Barry are leading the charge against Tua and misleading the more superficial fans and National media types who don’t really understand what’s happening. It’s truly the blind leading the blind. The dumbest thing Miami could do is bail on Tua. There were a couple of games where the offense was stale, and that coincided with his skill talent being out and the OC handcuffing him. The clear takeaway was he showed a ton of promise. A ton.