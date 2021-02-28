Jets Williams on Tua: "he’ll be an amazing quarterback"

Nublar7
Interesting comments on Tua from former Alabama teammate and current division rival Quinnen Williams.
“I think he’ll be an amazing quarterback, man,” Williams said during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show” on Wednesday. “He’s an amazing leader. Great arm, great player, great leader, just a great teammate in general, man, and I just think, just like me, some guys need more time than other guys to become that player that everybody know they can be in the NFL, man, so he probably struggled a little bit his first year, man, but I’m pretty sure he’s not going to struggle his second year just due to the learning and experience that he had getting a chance to be on the field his first year, and the things he did wrong his first year he won’t let hisself do wrong again his second year. It’s just how we built at Alabama.”
Quinnen Williams on Tua Tagovailoa: ‘He’s not going to struggle his second year’
The former Alabama defensive lineman thinks the former Crimson Tide QB will follow his pattern in the NFL.
