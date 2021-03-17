 Looks like our cap is getting tight! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Looks like our cap is getting tight!

Barring any moves looks like we’re sitting around 29 million. I don’t think that includes Brissett or Coleman signings yet since their not official. Those moves would bring us to about 22 mill and the projected cost for our rookie class is about 12. That would leave us with around 10 mill to spend. From that point it would take some creativity, a few cuts and a restructure for McKinney could likely free up enough space to add a center and WR to complete our signings.
 
But what is it over the next two years? Cap space in a current year isn't impossible to maneuver through if there is space in following years. People seem to get fixated on just what the cap is now and now what the hit is down the road
 
I'm not worried. The FO has been smart this year.

They can free up space if needed.
 
Pretty unpredictable, because cap could skyrocket with new TV Deal and sales getting back to normal
 
We've done a nice job with cap since the tear down. Manipulated contracts with escape doors built in if things don't work out. Sincerely, I'm loving what our front office is doing. Keeping the cost low, adding depth and going to add talent in the draft. These are all good things. We've seen Miami spend and spend and spend. This is a nice change of pace.
 
Don't forget about 5mil carryover.
Yes, cuts can be made, but not all cuts WILL be made and a number of those cuts will have to be replaced by rook min guys, so not all savings. Maybe one top FA and Miami's done. Unless Grier can work some impressive magic
 
It’s weird that our cap is so tight and we aren’t paying franchise money to any QB. I guess Jones and X.
 
