Looks like our cap is getting tight!

Barring any moves looks like we’re sitting around 29 million. I don’t think that includes Brissett or Coleman signings yet since their not official. Those moves would bring us to about 22 mill and the projected cost for our rookie class is about 12. That would leave us with around 10 mill to spend. From that point it would take some creativity, a few cuts and a restructure for McKinney could likely free up enough space to add a center and WR to complete our signings.