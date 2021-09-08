 Marino Reigns Supreme in new ESPN study | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Marino Reigns Supreme in new ESPN study

WesternNYDolfan

WesternNYDolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 26, 2010
Messages
1,938
Reaction score
198
New Article and Study Finds what most of us already know...what Marino did in 84 dwarfs what these new QBs are doing in the "don't touch the QB and Receiver" era.

www.espn.com

The NFL's most dominant individual seasons: Roman Gabriel over Dan Marino? Wes Chandler over Calvin Johnson?

Most big fans know the single-season record-holders in many key categories, but what about the best statistical seasons relative to the rest of the league? Some of these names will surprise you.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

" Best Passing TD Seasons

ESPN Illustration
Pct. Above Avg. Starter (Since 1970)
SEASONPLAYER, TEAMPASS TDAVG. STARTER% ABOVE AVG.
1986Dan Marino, MIA4416.0175.0
2007Tom Brady, NE5018.5170.7
1984Dan Marino, MIA4817.8169.9
2013Peyton Manning, DEN5521.9150.7
2004Peyton Manning, IND4919.9146.2
Takeaways

• Before Peyton Manning and Tom Brady came along and rewrote the NFL record books, it was Marino blowing everyone away. His 1984 and 1986 campaigns show up as two of the three most dominant seasons on both of our QB lists. He was putting up 40-TD seasons at a time when throwing 30 TDs would have been enough to lead the NFL most years. It's also interesting to note that while Brady's 50-TD season in 2007 came during the NFL's air attack era, the average starting QB was still throwing fewer than 20 TDs. Brady and Manning helped usher in an era when throwing near the goal line became the norm instead of the exception. -- Michael Proia"
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
8,834
Reaction score
15,615
Location
Boise, ID
'86 was a great year for me. The team sucked, we had no defense, but I was fortunate to see Miami twice that year while living in SoCal. Week 1 vs SD that we lost giving up 50. Dan threw 3 TDs, then late in the year vs the Rams in Anaheim. He threw 5 TDs in an OT win. The rules are way more lax now than they were then. Still, he made it look so easy that year. 44 TDs
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
19,869
Reaction score
18,567
Too young to have watch Marino in his prime. I got the JJ years! Shame..

Whom would you compare his arm strenght to in today's NFL? J.Herbert?
 
WesternNYDolfan

WesternNYDolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 26, 2010
Messages
1,938
Reaction score
198
ANUFan said:
Too young to have watch Marino in his prime. I got the JJ years! Shame..

Whom would you compare his arm strenght to in today's NFL? J.Herbert?
Click to expand...
Honestly, I always had a soft spot for Phil Rivers because he had a similar quick release from an odd angle, and also the same firey personality, and unfortunately much like Dan he never won the big one.
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

Club Member
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
13,763
Reaction score
1,222
Location
Earth
ANUFan said:
Too young to have watch Marino in his prime. I got the JJ years! Shame..

Whom would you compare his arm strenght to in today's NFL? J.Herbert?
Click to expand...
The used to be a sports show that featured a QB challenge. Marino could throw 65+ yards in his prime accurately.
Hit moving targets at various distances.
Later in his career 50 yard passes.
 
where's th'fish

where's th'fish

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
2,502
Reaction score
705
ANUFan said:
Too young to have watch Marino in his prime. I got the JJ years! Shame..

Whom would you compare his arm strenght to in today's NFL? J.Herbert?
Click to expand...
We had a looong discussion in another thread about that. See, because of his throwing motion, Marino never put any air under the ball, which limited his distance somewhat compared to other top strong-armed QBs, but it also meant he drilled the ball to every distance he could reach.

Bottom line, his ball velocity was unique, hard to compare his arm-strength to others.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
19,869
Reaction score
18,567
where's th'fish said:
We had a looong discussion in another thread about that. See, because of his throwing motion, Marino never put any air under the ball, which limited his distance somewhat compared to other top strong-armed QBs, but it also meant he drilled the ball to every distance he could reach.

Bottom line, his ball velocity was unique, hard to compare his arm-strength to others.
Click to expand...

The only strong armed Dolphins QB i was able to watch in my "era" is Tannehill. Lol, maybe that doesn't come close to what Marino had but that's all i got.
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
8,834
Reaction score
15,615
Location
Boise, ID
where's th'fish said:
We had a looong discussion in another thread about that. See, because of his throwing motion, Marino never put any air under the ball, which limited his distance somewhat compared to other top strong-armed QBs, but it also meant he drilled the ball to every distance he could reach.

Bottom line, his ball velocity was unique, hard to compare his arm-strength to others.
Click to expand...
I agree that he threw a lot of lasers, but watch the AdamD clip he just posted. Dan could put air under his passes when he had to and he did it from early on his career. A couple of those clips were 65 plus.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
2,716
Reaction score
2,327
Location
Ottawa, Canada
WesternNYDolfan said:
New Article and Study Finds what most of us already know...what Marino did in 84 dwarfs what these new QBs are doing in the "don't touch the QB and Receiver" era.

www.espn.com

The NFL's most dominant individual seasons: Roman Gabriel over Dan Marino? Wes Chandler over Calvin Johnson?

Most big fans know the single-season record-holders in many key categories, but what about the best statistical seasons relative to the rest of the league? Some of these names will surprise you.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

" Best Passing TD Seasons

ESPN Illustration
Pct. Above Avg. Starter (Since 1970)
SEASONPLAYER, TEAMPASS TDAVG. STARTER% ABOVE AVG.
1986Dan Marino, MIA4416.0175.0
2007Tom Brady, NE5018.5170.7
1984Dan Marino, MIA4817.8169.9
2013Peyton Manning, DEN5521.9150.7
2004Peyton Manning, IND4919.9146.2
Takeaways

• Before Peyton Manning and Tom Brady came along and rewrote the NFL record books, it was Marino blowing everyone away. His 1984 and 1986 campaigns show up as two of the three most dominant seasons on both of our QB lists. He was putting up 40-TD seasons at a time when throwing 30 TDs would have been enough to lead the NFL most years. It's also interesting to note that while Brady's 50-TD season in 2007 came during the NFL's air attack era, the average starting QB was still throwing fewer than 20 TDs. Brady and Manning helped usher in an era when throwing near the goal line became the norm instead of the exception. -- Michael Proia"
Click to expand...
Interesting quote on 2007. If you count Hassleback who missed by a handful of yards, there were 9 QBs to throw for over 4,000 yards in 2007. In Marion’s ‘84 season, only two did so, including Neil Lorax (under the radar season in NFL history) with over 4,600.
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

Club Member
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
13,763
Reaction score
1,222
Location
Earth
Andyman said:
Interesting quote on 2007. If you count Hassleback who missed by a handful of yards, there were 9 QBs to throw for over 4,000 yards in 2007. In Marion’s ‘84 season, only two did so, including Neil Lorax (under the radar season in NFL history) with over 4,600.
Click to expand...
Lomax
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom