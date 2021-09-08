Marino Reigns Supreme in new ESPN study

The NFL's most dominant individual seasons: Roman Gabriel over Dan Marino? Wes Chandler over Calvin Johnson? Most big fans know the single-season record-holders in many key categories, but what about the best statistical seasons relative to the rest of the league? Some of these names will surprise you.

New Article and Study Finds what most of us already know...what Marino did in 84 dwarfs what these new QBs are doing in the "don't touch the QB and Receiver" era." Best Passing TD SeasonsESPN IllustrationPct. Above Avg. Starter (Since 1970)SEASONPLAYER, TEAMPASS TDAVG. STARTER% ABOVE AVG.1986Dan Marino, MIA4416.0175.02007Tom Brady, NE5018.5170.71984Dan Marino, MIA4817.8169.92013Peyton Manning, DEN5521.9150.72004Peyton Manning, IND4919.9146.2Takeaways• Before Peyton Manning and Tom Brady came along and rewrote the NFL record books, it was Marino blowing everyone away. His 1984 and 1986 campaigns show up as two of the three most dominant seasons on both of our QB lists. He was putting up 40-TD seasons at a time when throwing 30 TDs would have been enough to lead the NFL most years. It's also interesting to note that while Brady's 50-TD season in 2007 came during the NFL's air attack era, the average starting QB was still throwing fewer than 20 TDs. Brady and Manning helped usher in an era when throwing near the goal line became the norm instead of the exception. -- Michael Proia"