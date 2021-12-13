Milk Carton Fuller

Just announced not back this week either.



This guy's finger better have been amputated.



Personally....nothing looked crazy after the incident happened, nor did he jump around acting like it did. Having had many finger injuries myself and seeing QBs come back after severing tendons...something is fishy as hell here. I don't doubt he broke the finger, but IMO he didn't/doesn't want to play and this goes back to all the BS at camp and his one game personal hiatus.



Dolphins going to let it go and disappear because they're disgusted at him and want to save face.



Guy doesn't deserve another NFL contract with anyone unless it's all going to pay back what he stole from us.