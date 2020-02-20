Most misleading combine performances...

Of all the players selected for this list, Gesicki might be the most unfair to include. He went for 51 catches for 540 yards and five scores this past season. But this production only resulted in a 60.5 receiving grade, as fewer than half of Gesicki’s catches went for first downs and he broke ZERO tackles all season. How it’s possible for someone as explosive as Gesicki to not wriggle free from a single defender on 51 catches, I have no idea.