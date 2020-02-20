Most misleading combine performances...

FSU Truth

FSU Truth

Toss a coin to your Witcher
Mike Gesicki

Of all the players selected for this list, Gesicki might be the most unfair to include. He went for 51 catches for 540 yards and five scores this past season. But this production only resulted in a 60.5 receiving grade, as fewer than half of Gesicki’s catches went for first downs and he broke ZERO tackles all season. How it’s possible for someone as explosive as Gesicki to not wriggle free from a single defender on 51 catches, I have no idea.
ZERO BROKEN TACKLES...for (Your mom likes these words. Not sorry)s sake.
 
OmegaPhinsFan

I agree,man. On the field he couldn't get much separation. I believe Miami needs to address TE at a high level (high draft pick or FA) because we see how that can help develop a young QB.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Well, 5 of those dont count because you dont need to break a tackle in the endzone. lol.

But yea, kind of weird to think he didnt break a single tackle this year.
 
