Noah V Devonta Smith in college.

Namor

Namor

Yea..I’d really hate to have both of those players on MY team..
 
Birdmond

Those bashing Iggy won’t be here this time next year. I think he’ll be the best player from that draft and it won’t be close.
 
CSONKA1966

I think he will be a good one , I do not think we wanted to play him early and Jones injury screwed that up. . I think it hurt his confidence and then had trouble fitting in later. Guy has skills
 
"FitzMagic"

"FitzMagic"

Birdmond said:
Those bashing Iggy won’t be here this time next year. I think he’ll be the best player from that draft and it won’t be close.
I highly doubt that and I have no problem eating crow. We already lost out on a good RB because of this pick so he would have to do a Helluva turnaround to justify anything. Also if he is a better player than an OT we drafted to be a cornerstone on the line or better than what is supposed to be our franchise QB then we have some serious issues.
 
Birdmond

"FitzMagic" said:
I highly doubt that and I have no problem eating crow. We already lost out on a good RB because of this pick so he would have to do a Helluva turnaround to justify anything. Also if he is a better player than an OT we drafted to be a cornerstone on the line or better than what is supposed to be our franchise QB then we have some serious issues.
Like I said, you won’t be here.
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

One of the youngest players in the league. Expect more development. It won't happen over night or even in the first year or two. But the guy has the ability to be a contributor down the road. Just may not be as fast as some might expect.
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

Iggy has raw abilities. Should he match his skillset, he will be a fine DB.

I'm hoping he shows out sooner rather than later ;)
 
