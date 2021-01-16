Noah V Devonta Smith in college.

Birdmond said: Those bashing Iggy won’t be here this time next year. I think he’ll be the best player from that draft and it won’t be close. Click to expand...

I highly doubt that and I have no problem eating crow. We already lost out on a good RB because of this pick so he would have to do a Helluva turnaround to justify anything. Also if he is a better player than an OT we drafted to be a cornerstone on the line or better than what is supposed to be our franchise QB then we have some serious issues.