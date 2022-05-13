Official Schedule!!!

xxAQUA JOSHUAxx
Yes and the end of the schedule and everywhere in between is no picnic. LolRavens, Bill's, Then Bengals all in a row with the latter being a Thursday night game?!
Rough stuff, if we come out those first 4 games with a winning record we know we good.
