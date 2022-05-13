 Official Schedule!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official Schedule!!!

1Dolfan

Im annoyed that Miami is the only AFC East team to to have to play a team that has 2 weeks to prepare (after the other teams bye). Bills have none, Pats and Jets play each other after their byes
 
Andyman

PYRO said:
Ravens, Bill's, Then Bengals all in a row with the latter being a Thursday night game?!

Rough stuff, if we come out those first 4 games with a winning record we know we good.
Yes and the end of the schedule and everywhere in between is no picnic. Lol
 
E30M3

PYRO said:
Ravens, Bill's, Then Bengals all in a row with the latter being a Thursday night game?!

Rough stuff, if we come out those first 4 games with a winning record we know we good.
Jets, Vikings, Steelers, Lions, Bears, Browns after? Roller coaster baby!
 
