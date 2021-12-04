Ogbah top FA

Three 2022 NFL free agents teams must keep; why Washington Football Team will upset Raiders Which players are on Cynthia Frelund's list of impending free agents who must be re-signed? Plus, an upset pick for Week 13 and a few notable player projections.

Ogbah has batted down a pass in seven straight contests (he has nine total), the longest such streak for a defensive lineman since at least 2000. His pressure rate of 10.7 percent is not a fluke but rather a trend, as he posted a rate above 10.0 in each of the previous two seasons. Computer Vision shows that Ogbah has entered a three-foot radius around opposing QBs at the 10th-highest rate at his position this season. He's also faced double-teams at a higher rate than he did last season. The Dolphins will maximize the production of their excellent cornerbacks if they keep Ogbah's pressure potential up front.