Ogbah top FA

fansinceGWilson
Super Donator
Club Member
Ogbah has batted down a pass in seven straight contests (he has nine total), the longest such streak for a defensive lineman since at least 2000. His pressure rate of 10.7 percent is not a fluke but rather a trend, as he posted a rate above 10.0 in each of the previous two seasons. Computer Vision shows that Ogbah has entered a three-foot radius around opposing QBs at the 10th-highest rate at his position this season. He's also faced double-teams at a higher rate than he did last season. The Dolphins will maximize the production of their excellent cornerbacks if they keep Ogbah's pressure potential up front.
Three 2022 NFL free agents teams must keep; why Washington Football Team will upset Raiders
Which players are on Cynthia Frelund's list of impending free agents who must be re-signed? Plus, an upset pick for Week 13 and a few notable player projections.
www.nfl.com