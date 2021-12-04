 Ogbah top FA | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ogbah top FA

fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Ogbah has batted down a pass in seven straight contests (he has nine total), the longest such streak for a defensive lineman since at least 2000. His pressure rate of 10.7 percent is not a fluke but rather a trend, as he posted a rate above 10.0 in each of the previous two seasons. Computer Vision shows that Ogbah has entered a three-foot radius around opposing QBs at the 10th-highest rate at his position this season. He's also faced double-teams at a higher rate than he did last season. The Dolphins will maximize the production of their excellent cornerbacks if they keep Ogbah's pressure potential up front.

www.nfl.com

Three 2022 NFL free agents teams must keep; why Washington Football Team will upset Raiders

Which players are on Cynthia Frelund's list of impending free agents who must be re-signed? Plus, an upset pick for Week 13 and a few notable player projections.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
circumstances

circumstances

he must be loving what Jaelan is doing out there! makes his life easier.

and when Van Gink is getting pressure as well.
 
TannDaMan17 said:
For all the FA busts, Ogbah was a great signing. Gotta keep him.
what busts are you referring to?

all i can think of is Jordan Howard, Skura, and Jacoby Brissett.

most of the rest of the guys came in and did what we asked of them, then got traded, let go, or still here but upgraded.

it is always nice when you hit one out of the park! (Ogbah).

i don't consider band-aids that leave after a year as busts. they were brought in to plug a hole (Van Noy, Flowers, Lawson, et. al).
 
Down to resign at the right price....
 
circumstances said:
what busts are you referring to?

all i can think of is Jordan Howard, Skura, and Jacoby Brissett.

most of the rest of the guys came in and did what we asked of them, then got traded, let go, or still here but upgraded.

it is always nice when you hit one out of the park! (Ogbah).

i don't consider band-aids that leave after a year as busts. they were brought in to plug a hole (Van Noy, Flowers, Lawson, et. al).
Fuller off the top of my head, but tbh we haven’t had much luck in FA in general for a very long time
 
