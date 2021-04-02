Oregon pro day 4/2 Penei Sewell

There are reports bengals Zac Taylor will be at the oregon pro day. He was also at the Florida pro day as well. I will be posting updates here in this thread as they come. Seems like the Bengals will be making a decision in between Pitts and Sewell. For those that want either player, sewell will have to really be a let down for Bengals to pass on him. Also, the Bengals supposably spoke with Chase multiple times. At pick 6 Miami will have plenty of choices in this deep draft.