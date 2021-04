This is great for Darnold. Aside from maybe SF, this is one of the better landing spots for him. He goes from working with Adam Gase to working with Joe Brady. The kid has loads of talent and has flashed at times, so maybe he can revive his career down in Carolina. I was a bit surprised to see the return the Jets got: a 6th round pick this year, 2nd and 4th round picks next year. I wonder if there was a bidding war for him.



Unfortunately, it's not good news for us. I was hoping there would be a bidding war between Carolina and Denver to trade up to 6 to draft the last remaining 'top QB' on the board. That's not going to happen now.