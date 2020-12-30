 Parsons versus Sewell | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Parsons versus Sewell

SF Dolphin Fan

Now that Miami has a shot at the #3 overall pick, the team could have many choices. Trade down, take Sewell, take Parsons or maybe Smith/Chase.

Sewell is widely considered the best tackle prospect in many years. Parsons looks like a game changer at linebacker.

Wide receiver certainly could be in play, but for the sake of this discussion who would you take between Sewell or Parsons?
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Parsons would fill a larger need in Miami but OT is a more important position than LB.

I would also be more comfortable paying Sewell a big extension than doing that with a LB.

I would guess most evaluators would have Sewell ahead of Parsons.

IF I am forced to choose between the two and not trade down(which i would probably do instead)I am taking Sewell.

He plays a more important position and is the best OT prospect in maybe a decade.And I think it is more important to have a strong Ol than it is to have a strong LB corps.
 
