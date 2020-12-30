Parsons versus Sewell

SF Dolphin Fan
Now that Miami has a shot at the #3 overall pick, the team could have many choices. Trade down, take Sewell, take Parsons or maybe Smith/Chase.
Sewell is widely considered the best tackle prospect in many years. Parsons looks like a game changer at linebacker.
Wide receiver certainly could be in play, but for the sake of this discussion who would you take between Sewell or Parsons?
