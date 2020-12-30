Parsons versus Sewell

Parsons would fill a larger need in Miami but OT is a more important position than LB.



I would also be more comfortable paying Sewell a big extension than doing that with a LB.



I would guess most evaluators would have Sewell ahead of Parsons.



IF I am forced to choose between the two and not trade down(which i would probably do instead)I am taking Sewell.



He plays a more important position and is the best OT prospect in maybe a decade.And I think it is more important to have a strong Ol than it is to have a strong LB corps.