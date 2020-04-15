PFF Mock Draft Sim

DPhinz_DPhinz
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2016
- Messages
- 3,934
- Reaction score
- 2,307
I like this one a little better than the rest. They grade your draft.
SN: If you pick Tua at 5 you get a 97. You pick Herbert at 5 you get a 57. Becton @18 will lower your score as well.
https://www.pff.com/draft/nfl-mock-draft-simulator
SN: If you pick Tua at 5 you get a 97. You pick Herbert at 5 you get a 57. Becton @18 will lower your score as well.
https://www.pff.com/draft/nfl-mock-draft-simulator