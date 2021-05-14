 ‘Philm Study’: Miami Dolphins Myles Gaskin EARNED the Starting Job | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

‘Philm Study’: Miami Dolphins Myles Gaskin EARNED the Starting Job

A deep dive into why Myles Gaskin IS Miami’s #1 runner​

My goal with this article is an ambitious one to present the definitive look (or thereabouts) of running back Myles Gaskin. Now, for those of you who aren’t as high on Gaskin as I am, maybe a bunch of history, stats, and tape will change your mind in this ‘Philm Study’. I broke my foot a week or so ago and have had plenty of time on my hands… so if you are into a very deep study, here you go!


https://www.phinsnews.com/miami-dol...olphins-myles-gaskin-earned-the-starting-job/
 
I read that he faced eight in the box on 23 percent of his carries. That is sure to change with the additions of Fuller and Waddle.
 
It will change if we PROVE we can throw the ball effectively ....

But, will keep saying that our RB room isn’t special, but it’s good enough for what we need this year and there is NO FA that will make it any better ... 👍
 
Thanks for sharing. He has talent and the speed outside should help the O-line's run blocking with less players in the box to block.
 
